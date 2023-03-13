What does ‘based’ mean on TikTok?

The slang word ‘based’ has become increasingly popular with TikTok users on the platform — but what does it mean, and when do you use it?

TikTok has been leading the way when it comes to viral content, and the app is filled with different slang words and acronyms which people use in their videos, comments, and messages.

‘Based’ is one term that you may have seen used frequently on TikTok, as well as other platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram. Despite how popular it is on these apps, however, many people simply don’t know what this term means.

Initially, the word meant being addicted to a drug, especially cocaine, but now it has a completely different meaning online. So, what exactly does ‘based’ mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

‘Based’ meaning on TikTok

Unsplash: Eyestetix Studio

The viral word ‘based’ on TikTok means to be yourself without worrying about how other people may perceive you.

The slang term was created by the rapper Lil B, who said it means “being yourself and not caring what others think of you —to carry yourself with swagger.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to an interview with Complex, Lil B took the negative connotation associated with the word and flipped it around to give it a positive meaning. The rapper further explained that “based” is generally used as “un-woke” on social media.

On TikTok, the hashtag for the word has 5.9 billion views, and creators often use the tag when their videos relate to the idea of being courageous, original, and unaffected by common culture.

Article continues after ad

It can also be used as an affirmative statement to show agreement. For example, if a TikToker shares an unpopular opinion, users could simply reply “based” to show that they agree with them.

If there are any other viral TikTok terms you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the platform’s most popular slang.