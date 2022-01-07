What does ‘abow’ mean on TikTok? Mystery phrase explained

The term ‘abow’ has been making its way through TikTok lately, and users are confused as to what exactly it means. Here’s everything we know about the viral term.

Dances, songs, and unique talents are among the various ways that you can go viral on TikTok. Recently, we’ve seen anything from dancers in skeleton costumes and a cowgirl hat to TikToker ElyseMyers, who went viral for her unique storytelling.

Now, the term ‘abow’ has been making its way through TikTok, presumably through a viral song and dance. However, some users may find that it’s not clear where it comes from.

Here’s everything we know about the viral term taking the app by storm.

What does abow mean on TikTok?

If you search the term on TikTok’s website, a variety of different videos pop up as a result. The biggest one, though, is under the hashtag #abow, where you will find videos of creators dancing to the song ‘Throw it back’ by ShantiiP and TarioP on YouTube.

In the videos, creators from all over the world do the “twerk” dance in sync with the song. As of writing, the hashtag has over 57 million views throughout all of the videos using it.

TikTok ‘abow’ song lyrics

The viral song that has made the term ‘abow’ go viral is ‘Throw it back’ by ShantiiP and TarioP on YouTube.

In the TikTok videos, the lyrics are:

“You tell me to throw it back, abow. So I sit this motherf**ker in his lap, abow.”

TikTok A/B/O ‘Best Friend’ test

One of the things that ‘abow’ is getting confused for is the also-popular Alpha, Beta, Omega test that is also floating around TikTok. The A/B/O test got its recognition from the TV series Supernatural’s fandom as someone’s “secondary gender.”

However, #abow and the ABO test are two separate trends.

That’s everything we know about the now-viral TikTok term. If you’d like to read about all things TikTok-related, head over to our news hub.