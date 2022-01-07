Khaby Lame’s most viewed TikToks of 2021

Khaby Lame became one of TikTok’s biggest viral sensations in the past year, dominating the app with his popular comedy content. Here are his most viewed videos of 2021.

Within the space of a year, Italy-based content creator Khabane Lame became one of the most popular TikTokers on the entire platform, even overtaking huge names like Addison Rae and Bella Poarch to become the second most followed creator on the app.

His follower count rose at an extraordinary rate, and now sits at over 125 million followers, not far behind current number one creator Charli D’Amelio who has over 132 million.

Khaby is best known for his comedy content, where he reacts wordlessly to some of the weirdest and most nonsensical life hacks, garnering millions of views per video.

Here are his most viewed videos of 2021.

5 — Escaping a car door — 275.4 million views

The original video shows someone cutting their shirt after they get it trapped in a car door, but in Khaby’s classic style, he simply opens the door to eliminate the problem.

4 — Toilet paper — 278.5 million views

In this video that got an incredible 29 million likes, Khaby debunks a ‘life hack’ that supposedly makes tearing toilet paper more convenient.

3 — Opening a door — 297.1 million views

Fans loved Khaby’s reaction in this clip where he duetted a video of someone struggling to get through a door, going viral again thanks to his hilarious gestures.

2 — Hair stuck in window — 298 million views

Khaby perfectly parodied this skit of someone getting their hair cut after it got stuck in a car door, putting on a wig to show just how easily solved the problem is.

1 — Wing mirror — 348.7 million views

Lame scored an insane amount of views for this video debunking a backseat wing mirror hack, a clip that sums up the influencer’s comedy style perfectly and earned the place of his most viewed video of 2021.

Khaby’s follower count is only continuing to climb, and with his fanbase steadily growing, many wonder whether the star will overtake Charli D’Amelio in followers in 2022.