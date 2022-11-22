What are doubloons on TikTok? Users confused over app’s odd trend

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

TikTok’s latest trend is seeing the rise of a new ‘currency’ called doubloons — but it can only be granted (or taken away) if you see a certain cat while scrolling. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

TikTok is the trendsetter of the social media realm. When it comes to creating fads and crazes, it’s the number one place to be… but its latest trend is throwing some users for a loop.

Right now, TikTokers are raving about ‘doubloons’ — but what is this currency, and why is it suddenly so popular?

What are doubloons on TikTok?

Well, first of all, doubloons were a legit currency at one time. They were a Spanish gold coin, which officially left circulation in the mid-1800s, and is most often associated with pirates, treasure, and the like. (Think of it as Nathan Drake’s favorite payment method.)

Right now, they’re making a comeback of sorts on TikTok, thanks to a hilarious trend involving cats. We’ll explain it below.

What is the ‘4 doubloons cat’ on TikTok?

Sometimes, the doubloons ‘economy’ on TikTok is completely controlled by the whims of a cat, which will randomly show up in videos on your For You Page. Depending on what the cat says, you’ll either win or lose doubloons, thus impacting the overall doubloon supply.

Of course, anyone can make these videos, and thus impact the ‘doubloon economy’ however they wish. It doesn’t have to involve the cat either, as plenty of users are making their own doubloons videos in other creative ways.

No, it’s not actual digital currency like Bitcoin or the like — it’s just a meme that anyone can participate in, if they want to try getting rich on doubloons.

However, this latest trend is certainly confusing the rest of the internet, with many netizens taking to Twitter to express their frustration with the whole doubloons debacle.

This is just the latest fad to take over TikTok following the emergence of the app’s ‘AI Face Filter.’