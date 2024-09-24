What is Calico Hair on TikTok? Cat-inspired trend goes viral

The Calico Hair trend is taking over TikTok this fall, and it’s inspired by a type of cat. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The ‘Calico Hair’ trend has been making waves on TikTok, and it’s quickly become one of the most sought-after hair trends this year.

Drawing inspiration from the tri-colored fur pattern of calico cats, this hairstyle blends rich, autumnal shades to create a bold, multi-tonal look. It first caught attention on the app earlier in 2024, but with the changing season, it’s back in full force, offering a fresh and edgy take on hair color.

What is Calico Hair on TikTok?

Calico Hair involves coloring different sections of your hair in three distinct hues, which are black or brown, blonde, and copper or red. Like the calico cat’s signature fur, the combination creates a dynamic, eye-catching effect.

The domestic calico cat, which originated in Egypt, is known for its distinctive patches of white, orange, and black, making it the perfect muse for this hairstyle. TikTok has seen a resurgence of this look, with users showing off their unique takes and amassing thousands of views and likes.

There are countless ways to make this trend your own, whether you opt for bold, chunky highlights or prefer something more subtle like delicate streaks.

You could add a striking “money piece” – a bold section of color framing the face – or keep it understated with peekaboo highlights that reveal themselves as you move. The possibilities are endless, allowing you to customize the style based on your personality and comfort level.

While this bold style might not be for everyone, it’s perfect for those seeking a more edgy look. And, the rich color palette of blonde, black, and copper perfectly matches the fall season’s cozy, warm vibes.

This is just one of the many viral beauty trend to dominate TikTok this year, alongside the ‘Beetlejuice lips’ fad and the ‘Clean Girl’ look.