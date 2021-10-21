Watch first Uncharted movie trailer featuring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

The first trailer for the Uncharted movie has dropped, showing Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in action as treasure hunters for the very first time.

The long-awaited Uncharted movie adaptation now has its first trailer.

The two-and-a-half minute-long teaser shares a glimpse of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sully, for the very first time.

Uncharted movie first trailer

The Uncharted film’s official trailer gives the first up-close look at Tom Holland in action donning the Nathan Drake classic brown shoulder gun-holster.

An official release date was also given for the movie: February 18, 2022.

The preview shows elements drawn from different games in the series, including the treasure at the end of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and scenes inspired by the plot in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg bring slightly younger versions of their video game counterparts to the big screen, one of the more major aspects the film changes from the games.

Adapted from the popular PlayStation-exclusive series from developer Naughty Dog, Uncharted is one of the multiple franchises being brought to the big screen by Sony and PlayStation Productions.

Upcoming projects include The Last of Us, which is getting a show on HBO, and Twisted Metal, which has star Anthony Mackie signed on to play John Doe.

With the release date for Uncharted just a few months away, it won’t be long until we finally see Nathan Drake on the big screen.