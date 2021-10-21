TikToker shannyfantg goes viral after “ghost” removes dog’s collar in spooky video

TikTok user shannyfantg has gone viral after posting a video of a “ghost” taking off their dog’s collar, with some saying they’ve “never seen such a convincing ghost video.”

The place to go to find the internet’s most weird and wonderful viral content these days is without a doubt TikTok. The app has everything from trends to challenges and more, and its huge userbase means hundreds of videos are going viral every single day.

One type of video that goes viral on a frequent basis, are spooky videos that appear to document actual ghosts wreaking havoc in people’s homes, often caught on security cameras.

And the latest to go viral has thousands of people convinced that it was actually a ghost this time, just in time for Halloween too.

In mid-October, TikTok user shannyfantg uploaded a video of their two dogs in crates in what appears to be their living room. The dogs bark loudly until they abruptly go silent, after which one of them appears to be flung to the side of the cage, its collar removed.

The video quickly went viral, currently at 1.3 million likes and 11 million views, with viewers absolutely astounded by the bizarre events.

“I’ve never seen such a convincing ghost video,” one comment with over 200,000 likes read. “They both got super quiet…they felt the energy,” another said.

The same user has uploaded multiple different videos which show objects in their house falling or gates opening while none of them are present, making viewers even more convinced that there’s actually a ghost inside this person’s home, if the videos aren’t set up.

This isn’t the first time something spooky has grabbed millions of people’s attention on TikTok. In May, a video that appeared to show a zombie walking around in the streets went viral on the platform, leaving users wondering whether it was really just promotion for an upcoming movie.