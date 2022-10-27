Was Kanye West banned from Yu-Gi-Oh? Viral tweet sparks rumors

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A viral post on Twitter claims that Kanye West has been banned from the Yu-Gi-Oh Trading Card Game, but is it real?

Over the last week or so, Kanye West has been under scrutiny over his comments levied towards the Jewish community.

He’s been banned from Instagram and Twitter, dropped by Adidas, kicked out of the Sketchers HQ, and prompted comments from ex-wife Kim Kardashian and YouTuber Casey Neistat.

Now, a screenshot from the Yu-Gi-Oh TCG banned players list has sparked rumors that the 808s & Heartbreak’s rapper has been banned from the game — but is it real?

Viral tweet sparks Kanye West Yu-Gi-Oh ban rumors

On October 26, A Twitter user named ‘Francisxwolf’ posted a picture of the Yu-Gi-Oh ‘Suspended Persons List.’

It reads: “Kanye West has been suspended from Yu-Gi-Oh!”

The picture shows the name ‘West, Ye’ with a ban date of October 25, 2022, for “Unsporting Conduct – severe.”

However, if you look at the website that the screenshot is from, you won’t be able to find any mention of Kanye’s name — proving that the screenshot is in fact fake and the rapper can play as much Yu-Gi-Oh that he wants.

Fans react to Kanye West Yu-Gi-Oh ban screenshot

As the post went viral, fans took to the replies with their thoughts.

“Cancel culture is just getting started,” one user replied.

Another user said: “I want this to be real :(.”

While others complimented Francis on his work: “A+ work Franky, You’re a genius. a man of infinite wisdom, unsurpassed by none.”

It’s clear that Kanye has in fact not been banned from Yu-Gi-Oh’s popular TCG, but the viral tweet made for a nice laugh for thousands of fans across the internet.