Was Charli D'Amelio's TikTok banned? Star's account randomly wiped before coming back - Dexerto

TikTok fans were left scratching their heads on March 27 when it appeared that the platform’s most-followed creator – dancer Charli D’Amelio – had been removed. However, her account was back just an hour or so later.

When it comes to TikTok, there are quite literally no bigger names than Charli D’Amelio. Despite being just 16 years of age, the American dancer has amassed an incredible following on the social media app, sitting at 110 million followers as of the publication of this article.

Her incredible following is what led so many TikTok fans to scratch their head when, on March 27, her account became totally unavailable. What made the situation even stranger was that the account reappeared roughly an hour later, with no explanation provided by the platform or D’Amelio for its short disappearance.

Fans started to notice the account was down on the morning of March 27, with many users being met with the message that TikTok ‘couldn’t find this account’ when trying to reach Charli’s profile.

The message is typically displayed when an account has been removed or banned, so many fans naturally assumed this was the case. However, the account soon resurfaced in all its glory, with its full video profile and follower count still intact.

Was Charli banned?

There were a few theories as to why D’Amelio’s account was temporarily unavailable. As one Twitter user pointed out, TikTok have been known to mistakenly ban some users recently, restoring their accounts when they realise the mistakes.

TikTok has been banning many people accounts and live access wrongly. The system is broken. I suspect the same happened here — Dylan (@dylan_davi3s) March 27, 2021

Others suggested that D’Amelio herself deleted the account, following some comments she has made about toxicity and negativity on the app. At just 16, it’s not surprising she has encountered some issues with a following of over 100 million people.

Whatever the cause, D’Amelio’s account is now back up and running as normal.