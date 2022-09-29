VTubers pull out from NIJISANJI Fes 2022 just days ahead of event

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

Some of NIJISANJI’s biggest VTubers like Rosemi Lovelock, Finana Ryugu, Pomu Rainpuff, and Vox Akuma have been forced to pull out of NIJISANJI Fes 2022 just days before the event. The agency cited “unforeseen circumstances”.

NIJISANJI Fes 2022 is going to be a celebration of all the agency’s talents, with more than 100 VTubers in attendance at the three-day festival.

However a number of stars have been forced to pull out with just a day’s notice, with NIJISANJI breaking the news to fans on September 29.

“Despite the best effort by our staff and the Livers until the last minute, we regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Open Stage appearances by some of the Indonesian & Korean Livers, VirtuaReal, and NIJISANJI EN have been canceled,” the agency said.

The Open Stage, which was meant to be streamed for free to fans on NIJISANJI’s YouTube channel, is the only part of the event affected. VTubers missing out include English stars Vox Akuma, Rosemi Lovelock, Pomu Rainpuff, Finana Ryugu, Millie Parfait, and Enna Alouette.

It has also hindered some big announcements at the event. Sunday’s Daylight Dimension Dive 3D was meant to be the 3D debut for LazuLight as a core, however, now only Elira Pendora will be taking part.

One event has been canceled entirely: the MESHITERO-3SetBBQ between genmates ZEA Cornelia, Taka Radjiman, and Hana Macchia of NIJISANJI’s Indonesian branch.

Some VTubers will be taking on extra responsibilities and performances in the place of these missing Livers, however. Selen Tatsuki is taking over from Vox Akuma in Saturday’s Mix Japan Quiz, for example, while Shu Yamino and Petra Gurin have been added to Anisong Time on Sunday.

Many of the NIJISANJI Livers have apologized to fans on Twitter for the late change: “Sorry guys,” Rosemi Lovelock said after the announcement. “I’ve been feeling really down over this to be honest, but at least now you guys know.”

“I was really looking forward to this, but unfortunately, I cannot participate this time and even if I could, it wouldn’t be the same without all of LazuLight together and I would not like to participate without them,” Finana Ryugu added. “I hope everyone still enjoys the festival though!”

It comes after the agency warned fans earlier a week ago some appearances “may be canceled last minute”.

While the agency has not given an official reason beyond “unforeseen circumstances”, it is likely due to Typhoon Nanmadol hitting Japan on September 19, complicating air travel and preparation for the event.

NIJISANJI Fes 2022 is set to kick off on September 30 and run until October 2, 2022, with tickets still available for streaming online.