How to watch NIJISANJI Fes 2022: VTubers involved, streams

Andrew Amos
NIJISANJI Fes 2022 is the VTuber agency’s biggest event yet with more than 100 Livers taking part in the three-day extravaganza. From meet and greets to concerts and everything in between, here’s how you can watch.

NIJISANJI Fes 2022 is the biggest event in the VTuber agency’s history as the group continues to grow year on year.

No matter whether you are in Japan, or watching at home across the world, you will be able to experience some great festivities put on by the NIJISANJI crew. Here’s what you need to know about NIJISANJI Fes 2022, including how you can watch along.

NIJISANJI Fes 2022: How to watch

NIJISANJI Fes 2022 has both in-person and online portions. Obviously if you can make your way to Makuhari Messe on October 1 and 2, 2022, it’s worth doing so with tickets available via a lottery and resale. The tickets cost anywhere between 50$ and 100$ USD.

Alternatively there’s online sections of the event from September 30 to October 2. If you want to catch what’s happening on stage but can’t make it out ⁠— plus you want an archive of the stream for a few weeks afterward ⁠— you can pay for streams of each stage, ranging from 30$ to 50$ a day. The streams will be in Japanese with no subtitles.

There will be limited free viewing via the NIJISANJI YouTube channel for anything on the Open Stage if you cannot afford either option, so you won’t miss out entirely if you can’t pay up! We will embed them below once they go live across the weekend.

VTubers involved in NIJISANJI Fes 2022

For NIJISANJI Fes 2022, 119 VTubers from the agency have been split up into seven classes. They’ll be taking part in certain activities over the weekend: everything from panels to concerts and meet and greets.

There has been a slight adjustment to the roster in the lead up though. Both Millie Parfait and Mysta Rias won’t be taking part in their NIJISANJI Fes 2022 activities.

Nevertheless, you can find the full list of VTubers involved in NIJISANJI Fes 2022 below, including the class they belong to.

GreenIndigoBlueRedOrangeYellowViolet
Aizono ManamiUzuki KouKurusu NatsumeSuo SangoNaruse NaruHoshikawa SaraYuhi Riri
Aiba UihaEx AlbioKuroi ShibaSukoya KanaNishizono ChigusaHonma HimawariYukishiro Mahiro
Akabane YoukoEmma OgastoGundo MireiSuzuka UtakoNui SociereMaimoto KeisukeYuzuki Roa
Axia KroneEli ConiferGenzuki ToshiroSuzuki MasaruHakase FuyukiMakaino RirimuYumeoi Kakeru
Asahina AkaneEluKenmochi ToyaSuzuya AkiHanabatake ChaikaMashiroYorumi Rena
Hina AsukaOnomachiSaegusa AkinaSeto MiyakoHayase SouMachita ChimaRatna Petit
Azuchi MomoOliver EvansSakura RitsukiSorahoshi KirameHayama MarinMatsukai MaoLize Helesta
Amamiya KokoroKaida HaruSasaki SakuTakamiya RionHarusaki AirMoiraRyushen
Saya AmemoriKagami HayatoShiina YuikaTsukino MitoHiguchi KaedeMononobe AliceRindou Mikoto
Ars AlmarKanaeShellin BurgundyDebidebi DebiruFushimi GakuMorinaka KazakiLuis Cammy
Ange KatrinaKanda ShoichiShizuka RinTodo KohakuFumiYaguruma RineLain Paterson
Ienaga MugiKitakoji HisuiSister ClaireDolaFumino TamakiYashiro KizukuLevi Elipha
Inui TokoGilzaren IIIShibuya HajimeTodoroki KyokoFuren E LustarioYamagami KarutaLeos Vincent
IbrahimGwelu Os GarJoe RikiichiNagao KeiFuwa MinatoYuki ChihiroLauren Iroas
Ushimi IchigoKuzuhaShirayuki TomoeNarakaBelmond BanderasSeraph DazzlegardenWatarai Hibari
Amagase MuyuUmise YotsuhaShikinagi AkiraFura KanatoPonto NeiFinana Ryugu
Vox AkumaAzaEineElira PendoraPomu RainpuffHyakumantenbara Salome

NIJISANJI Fes 2022 schedule

NIJISANJI Fes 2022 has a jam packed schedule of meet and greets, concerts, panels, and more featuring top talents across October 1 and 2.

If you’re there on the ground, you can take photos with your favorite Livers and meet them with a brief 60-second chat across the two days. There are also VR experiences where you can don a headset and watch a 3D performance, go through a haunted house, and more. The theme is “Let’s play” ⁠— and you can do just that with the NIJISANJI VTubers.

For those at home, there will be a live concert for the fourth anniversary on September 30 and October 1, starting at 5PM JST and 7PM JST respectively.

Individual panels and activities on the Open Stage will be streamed on various NIJISANJI YouTube accounts with a schedule not entirely locked in yet, but we will keep you up to date as the festival nears.

