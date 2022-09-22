How to watch NIJISANJI Fes 2022: VTubers involved, streams

NIJISANJI Fes 2022 is the VTuber agency’s biggest event yet with more than 100 Livers taking part in the three-day extravaganza. From meet and greets to concerts and everything in between, here’s how you can watch.

NIJISANJI Fes 2022 is the biggest event in the VTuber agency’s history as the group continues to grow year on year.

No matter whether you are in Japan, or watching at home across the world, you will be able to experience some great festivities put on by the NIJISANJI crew. Here’s what you need to know about NIJISANJI Fes 2022, including how you can watch along.

NIJISANJI Fes 2022: How to watch

NIJISANJI Fes 2022 has both in-person and online portions. Obviously if you can make your way to Makuhari Messe on October 1 and 2, 2022, it’s worth doing so with tickets available via a lottery and resale. The tickets cost anywhere between 50$ and 100$ USD.

Alternatively there’s online sections of the event from September 30 to October 2. If you want to catch what’s happening on stage but can’t make it out ⁠— plus you want an archive of the stream for a few weeks afterward ⁠— you can pay for streams of each stage, ranging from 30$ to 50$ a day. The streams will be in Japanese with no subtitles.

There will be limited free viewing via the NIJISANJI YouTube channel for anything on the Open Stage if you cannot afford either option, so you won’t miss out entirely if you can’t pay up! We will embed them below once they go live across the weekend.

VTubers involved in NIJISANJI Fes 2022

For NIJISANJI Fes 2022, 119 VTubers from the agency have been split up into seven classes. They’ll be taking part in certain activities over the weekend: everything from panels to concerts and meet and greets.

There has been a slight adjustment to the roster in the lead up though. Both Millie Parfait and Mysta Rias won’t be taking part in their NIJISANJI Fes 2022 activities.

Nevertheless, you can find the full list of VTubers involved in NIJISANJI Fes 2022 below, including the class they belong to.

Green Indigo Blue Red Orange Yellow Violet Aizono Manami Uzuki Kou Kurusu Natsume Suo Sango Naruse Naru Hoshikawa Sara Yuhi Riri Aiba Uiha Ex Albio Kuroi Shiba Sukoya Kana Nishizono Chigusa Honma Himawari Yukishiro Mahiro Akabane Youko Emma Ogasto Gundo Mirei Suzuka Utako Nui Sociere Maimoto Keisuke Yuzuki Roa Axia Krone Eli Conifer Genzuki Toshiro Suzuki Masaru Hakase Fuyuki Makaino Ririmu Yumeoi Kakeru Asahina Akane Elu Kenmochi Toya Suzuya Aki Hanabatake Chaika Mashiro Yorumi Rena Hina Asuka Onomachi Saegusa Akina Seto Miyako Hayase Sou Machita Chima Ratna Petit Azuchi Momo Oliver Evans Sakura Ritsuki Sorahoshi Kirame Hayama Marin Matsukai Mao Lize Helesta Amamiya Kokoro Kaida Haru Sasaki Saku Takamiya Rion Harusaki Air Moira Ryushen Saya Amemori Kagami Hayato Shiina Yuika Tsukino Mito Higuchi Kaede Mononobe Alice Rindou Mikoto Ars Almar Kanae Shellin Burgundy Debidebi Debiru Fushimi Gaku Morinaka Kazaki Luis Cammy Ange Katrina Kanda Shoichi Shizuka Rin Todo Kohaku Fumi Yaguruma Rine Lain Paterson Ienaga Mugi Kitakoji Hisui Sister Claire Dola Fumino Tamaki Yashiro Kizuku Levi Elipha Inui Toko Gilzaren III Shibuya Hajime Todoroki Kyoko Furen E Lustario Yamagami Karuta Leos Vincent Ibrahim Gwelu Os Gar Joe Rikiichi Nagao Kei Fuwa Minato Yuki Chihiro Lauren Iroas Ushimi Ichigo Kuzuha Shirayuki Tomoe Naraka Belmond Banderas Seraph Dazzlegarden Watarai Hibari Amagase Muyu Umise Yotsuha Shikinagi Akira Fura Kanato Ponto Nei Finana Ryugu Vox Akuma Aza Eine Elira Pendora Pomu Rainpuff Hyakumantenbara Salome

NIJISANJI Fes 2022 schedule

NIJISANJI Fes 2022 has a jam packed schedule of meet and greets, concerts, panels, and more featuring top talents across October 1 and 2.

If you’re there on the ground, you can take photos with your favorite Livers and meet them with a brief 60-second chat across the two days. There are also VR experiences where you can don a headset and watch a 3D performance, go through a haunted house, and more. The theme is “Let’s play” ⁠— and you can do just that with the NIJISANJI VTubers.

For those at home, there will be a live concert for the fourth anniversary on September 30 and October 1, starting at 5PM JST and 7PM JST respectively.

Individual panels and activities on the Open Stage will be streamed on various NIJISANJI YouTube accounts with a schedule not entirely locked in yet, but we will keep you up to date as the festival nears.