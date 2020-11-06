 VTuber Projekt Melody unbanned by Twitch after rebuking DMCA claim - Dexerto
VTuber Projekt Melody unbanned by Twitch after rebuking DMCA claim

Published: 6/Nov/2020 1:01

by Theo Salaun
projekt melody twitch
Twitter, @ProjektMelody / Twitch

The Projekt Melody VTuber saga with Twitch continues to develop, as, following a thorough rebuttal, the platform has rescinded their ban just over a day after levying it against the AI streamer.

Projekt Melody is inherently an interesting character with intriguing legal paramaters, as a Twitch streamer that is an AI VTuber, who was designed by someone other than the eventual IP owner. The intelligence is artificial, the body is virtual, and, as it turns out, that means the original designer of the character could pressure Twitch into destroying the entire channel with a set of DMCA filings.

Next, the channel, which boasted nearly 300,000 followers and was ranked as one of the top 50 most-watched English-speaking “Just Chatting” streams, was un-partnered and banned indefinitely. And, as has become obvious, this was caused by a DMCA filing by the original designer of the virtual character.

Now, Twitch has apparently unbanned Projekt Melody following a thorough rebuttal in which the streamer brought out all of the receipts. In their claims, they indicate that DigitrevX had ceded IP ownership candidly before trying to change agreements and obtain more money for their creation.

projektmelody twitch dmca
Twitter, @ProjektMelody
The DMCA filing against Projekt Melody.

As shown in a screenshot, Projekt Melody’s channel was taken down because of an “infringing content” filing from DigitrevX’s email. But this has been successfully refuted by the streamer, as they responded with a thorough bashing of DigitrevX’s behavior and allegations.

As the timeline goes, DigitrevX created the Projekt Melody virtual persona for $5,000. This was proven with screenshots of the invoice and eventual payments, before going into the IP ownership discussion.

In one particularly damning example, the channel’s owner proves that the IP was under their ownership, with text from DigitrevX directly.

projekt melody digitrevx
Twitter, @ProjektMelody
Projekt Melody’s conversation with DigitrevX, in which the IP ownership is discussed.

While Projekt Melody’s Twitlonger continues to explain how things got to this point and how disastrous the relationship between original artist and current IP owner became, those points are unimportant to the DMCA filing.

I’m lucky enough to have a career that I absolutely love with supportive and redonkulous friends, and he is trying to take all that away, even though I paid him for my body.” As Projekt Melody explains, this is an uncomfortable situation but the payment was made and the IP was transferred.

It appears this argument holds weight, as the streamer has been reinstated on Twitch (although their partnership has yet to be). Situations like this will be interesting to monitor moving forward as more and more VTubers emerge.

WillNE floored by TikTok stars’ insane $6.5 million Wave House mansion

Published: 5/Nov/2020 20:27

by Alan Bernal
WillNE YouTube

YouTuber Will ‘WillNE’ Lenney was invited to shoot his intro video as new Wave House members usually do, but was floored by the $6.5 million mansion.

The Wave House is as lavish as the TikTok videos that come out of the property. Influencers situated at the mansion have been using every inch of the 13-acre lot for insane stunts or trending dances to upload to their millions of followers.

Being welcome into the club is a big step forward for content creators, and WillNE was having the time of his life adjusting to every aspect of the large compound.

But that didn’t stop the young YouTuber from getting access to the property and exploring the four bedroom, seven bath house that is loaded with enough room to stage giant productions for 10-second clips.

willne youtube wave house
WillNE YouTube
The TikTokers use the Wave House as the perfect stage for their content.

The Wave House mansion isn’t just impressive inside, it has quite a few orchards, multiple gardens scattered in every cardinal direction, pools laced throughout, and a lot of shrubbery to compliment the main compound.

Inside, WillNE found that it was all business among the collective of TikTokkers. The house members plan, execute, and film proper content for their channels within the house, using the settings within the perimeter as a perfect backdrop.

He found a fully-furnished gym, multiple dressing rooms, decorative bathrooms with perfect for a dip in the standalone tubs, big screen TVs reaching to 100in frames, an indoor hot tub, a study, and more.

There’s a lot to admire from the mansion’s build, but WillNE also got a first-hand impression of how the team uses these locations to create their viral videos.

Dressing up in military uniforms, the Wave House went all-in to give him the perfect introduction as a Wave House member, complete with the eerie spiked mask that serves as an initiation of sorts for new members.

While there are people inside of the house that aren’t sure of the monthly costs to live there, Yoke management foots the bill for the country home for the influencers to churn out content.

It’s unclear if WillNE will be back to the Wave House to create more videos, but he seemed overall impressed at what he found after visiting the mansion.