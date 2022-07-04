Kson, Amemiya Nazuna join VShojo as VTuber agency expands into Japan

Andrew Amos . 2 days ago

VShojo is branching out into Japan with the American-based VTuber agency making a big pickup in Kson, as well as a newly-debuting Amemiya Nazuna. The duo mark the start of a new chapter for VShojo as their first major expansion since their 2020 launch.

VShojo have quickly become one of the biggest VTuber agencies in the world ⁠— not by talent numbers however. The team of seven expanded to eight in 2021 with the inclusion of Veibae, but hasn’t really grown past that.

However, after Ironmouse eluded to new talents coming soon, the American VTuber agency has finally revealed two new stars joining their roster: Kson and Amemiya Nazuna.

It was with glitz and glamour as VShojo had center stage at Anime Expo 2022 for the big announcement. Kson walked onto stage to mass applause, cosplaying as herself while her introductory lore video played in the background, topped off with her classic “hey motherf**kers” call sign.

Kson boasts around 150,000 followers on Twitch and 1.2 million YouTube subscribers, with more than 600,000 fans following her on Twitter as well.

And while it’s not officially confirmed, it’s basically an open secret that Kson was part of Hololive as Kiryu Coco. She graduated a year ago, with her final stream amassing 6 million views as one of the most-watched VTuber broadcasts ever.

The second talent, Amemiya Nazuna, is an unknown quantity. A new character debuting for VShojo, their identity remains masked. Since being revealed at Anime Expo, they’ve already amassed thousands of Twitter followers.

The two talents, both hailing from the Japanese side of the industry, will bring VShojo into a new era. Their eight current members are all deeply involved with the English-speaking world but this is the next step for the agency.

Kson and Amemiya Nazuna will debut under the VShojo banner on July 16, 2022.