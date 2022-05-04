Viral TikTok exposes “secret room” in Target for watching customers

A TikToker is going viral for exposing secret rooms in certain Target locations, which they claim are for keeping an eye on customers near the checkout area.

However, this latest discovery is making all Target regulars raise an eyebrow as the chain is now coming under intense online scrutiny.

On May 4, 2022, Target employee and TikTok user ‘Santi’ posted a video near Target’s self-checkout area before panning the camera to show a series of mirrors lining the top of a far wall near the ceiling.

It turns out that these aren’t your usual mirrors; instead, Santi climbed up a flight of stairs to show that these are actually two-way mirrors that look out onto the store from a “secret room.”

The room appears to be a space specifically for employees, seeming to house offices and meeting rooms alongside an area that allows them to look out onto the store floor.

“If you see mirrors like this in a Target, they are watching you,” Santi captioned the video.

The clip has garnered over 4.4 million views since being posted just a day ago — and viewers are giving their takes on the situation with some hilarious comments.

“Well they aren’t doing a good job,” one commenter said. “Cause I walked out with an air fryer.”

“Watch me do what?” another wrote. “Try and find a shirt that isn’t cropped?”

“Mans snitched on his own company,” another user added.

It’s safe to say that this is making us a little extra-aware of any mirrors in our local Target store — a chain that came under fire mere days prior after one TikToker discovered a slew of brand-new bikes in a dumpster behind her a Target location.