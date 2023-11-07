Viral “not real” plane woman responds to OnlyFans requests and predicts huge earnings

Tiffany Gomas, better known as the viral “not real” plane woman has responded to calls for her to join OnlyFans.

The internet is still mesmerized by Tiffany Gomas’ surreal meltdown in a July 2023 video where she infamously began yelling about how someone onboard was “not real.”

In the time since, she’s gone on to become quite a celebrity, appearing on Barstool Sports and even celebrating Halloween by holding a contest where people dressed up as her.

With so many eyes on her, Gomas has received some requests to start an OnlyFans account with the viral woman convinced that she would earn a fortune if she decided to actually make adult content.

“Not real” plane woman rules out OnlyFans

During an appearance on the Macrodosing Podcast, Gomas revealed she hasn’t earned a cent from her newfound fame, but she’s received requests to be on Playboy and OnlyFans.

“Trust me, there are times where you’re like in your deep moments. You’re like, ‘damn, should I do that?’ But it just really doesn’t fit who I am as a person,” she explained.

Sadly, for those who felt like she would jump at the opportunity, Gomas has no interest on joining the adult platform, even though she has no doubts that it would be successful.

“I’m not knocking it whatsoever. It’s just not really up my alley. I actually do have a good career,” she added. “Trust me, I can make a hell of a lot more money on OnlyFans though.”

According to Gomas, if she did join OnlyFans, she’d make enough money to retire as early as next year, but despite the tempting offer, it doesn’t seem like she’s willing to make that leap anytime soon.

Gomas is hardly the only influencer to turn down an OnlyFans offer. Notably, Twitch streamer Pokimane has repeatedly said she won’t join OF despite viewers constantly asking her to make one.