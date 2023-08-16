Fans call Keke Palmer and Usher collab “brilliant” after Darius Jackson moves on

Keke Palmer and Usher decided to collaborate on a new song, despite her ex-boyfriend’s disapproval of the way Keke carries herself – and fans are here for it.

Usher is known for serenading female celebrities while performing his residency in Las Vegas, so when Keke Palmer was in the audience, he knew just what to do.

However, Keke isn’t the only celebrity that Usher has approached while singing in front of thousands of fans at his concerts, as he’s propositioned women like Saweetie and Winnie Harlow, as well.

Though the R&B singer does this all in good fun, Keke’s then-boyfriend Darius Jackson didn’t take well to his baby’s mother dancing and singing on stage in a risqué outfit with another man.

Despite Keke’s now ex-boyfriend not approving of the playful incident, Keke and Usher have chosen to capitalize on their viral encounter on stage.

Keke Palmer stars in Usher’s new music video for his song ‘Boyfriend’

After Usher’s July 4 concert in Las Vegas where he and Keke danced and sang on stage, Keke’s boyfriend at the time tweeted his flabbergasted opinion of Keke, as she was in an outfit that the retired NFL running back didn’t approve of.

Darius went as far as tweeting that he had morals that didn’t align with Keke’s decision, saying, “This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Though Darius has reportedly moved on and is focusing on his health, as he recently posted to social media clips of himself working out, Keke is busy making her own business moves, as this morning, Usher released a music video featuring Keke called ‘Boyfriend.’

In his new song, Usher opened up with the lyrics, “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me, if that’s cool, that’s cool. Well, he should know I’m pretty easy to find. Just look for me wherever he sees you.”

The music video itself is a diss towards Keke’s ex, as the whole concept of the video is about a woman who slept through Usher’s concert and dreamt about the opportunity of singing with him. Keke even went as far as reiterating her iconic phrase in the song, saying, “S—t, I’m so tired… I am a mother, after all,” while winking at the camera.

After the clip of Keke in Usher’s music video went viral, fans took to Reddit to call the collaboration “brilliant” and “so clever.” Fans even credited Keke for being the “Queen” of pettiness for starring alongside Usher after the controversy surrounding her and Darius.

Another fan shared their support for Keke, saying, “This is f—ing amazing. I’m so sorry. That’s how you put a controlling man in his place.”

Since the release of Usher’s song and music video ‘Boyfriend,’ Keke has taken to Instagram to share her gratitude towards him, saying, “Thank you for encouraging me and seeing me as the entertainer I am.”

Though Keke and Darius are no longer dating, they will be co-parenting their infant son together. Keke nor Darius have yet to comment on their current situation-ship after Usher’s release – but one thing is for sure, and it’s that Keke is in her bag and ready to work!