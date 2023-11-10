Keke Palmer files for restraining order against Darius Jackson & custody of their son

Keke Palmer has filed for a restraining order against the father of her son, Darius Jackson, with the actor and content creator also asking for full custody of their son in the same hearing.

The controversy surrounding Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson has reached a new height, with Palmer filing a restraining order against Jackson and asking for complete custody of their son.

As reported by Us Weekly, the Nope actress accused Jackson of abusing her multiple times over their two-year relationship.

Palmer claimed that she has security footage from November 5, 2023, that reveals Jackson “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent” and “threatened” her before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.”

YouTube: Universal Pictures Keke Palmer is looking to get sole custody for her son.

Palmer also then claimed that this is just one of “many instances of physical violence” including “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

She then stated that her relationship with Jackson “ended for good” in early October of 2023 and that it was “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted” on her.

While the dynamics of the relationship between Palmer and Jackson have been largely kept private until now, instances online have indicated the alleged abuse that Palmer brought forth to court this past week.

Back in July, Jackson called out Palmer for her public image, stating that “we live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother of his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is… This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Jackson was quick to delete all his social media accounts after users online responded negatively to his comments.

Given this is an ongoing story, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when more information on the resolution of the restraining order filing is revealed.

