Keke Palmer granted temporary sole custody of son amid abuse allegations

Keke Palmer has been granted temporary sole custody of her son following allegations of abuse made against her former boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

Earlier this week, Lauren Keyana ‘Keke’ Palmer filed for sole custody and a restraining order against the father of her son, Darius Jackson.

The Nope actress claimed Jackson had been abusive over the course of their two-year relationship and that she feared for her safety and for the safety of her child.

According to court documents reviewed by People, Palmer has now been granted a temporary restraining order and temporary sole custody with Jackson losing visitation rights.

Earlier this week, evidence from the case was shared showing Jackson assaulted Palmer in her own house, throwing her over a couch and choking her.

The screenshots were taken from Palmer’s security footage, the actress describing her former boyfriend as “unhinged, volatile, and dangerous.”

In another instance of alleged abuse recounted in court documents, Palmer claimed Jackson had gotten “rough” with their eight-month-old son, Leo, while changing his diaper.

“I am very concerned for Leo’s safety with Darius given his violent, volatile, and jealous nature, comments he has made which have caused me grave concern, and the lack of restraint Darius has already exhibited regarding his temper in front of our son,” the actress wrote.

A hearing is scheduled for December 5 and in the meantime, Jackson must stay 100 yards away from Palmer and their son at all times.

The allegations and footage of abuse have caused an uproar online as many flock to support Palmer, calling for more support for domestic violence victims.

“If a woman as famous as Keke Palmer can get abused under the radar for over a year, then imagine what it’s like for the countless women who don’t have class, fame, or money to leverage as protection,” one person wrote. “Keke had security footage. What about the women who only have their word? Scary.”

We'll be sure to keep you updated as the story progresses.