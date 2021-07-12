Vinnie Hacker fans baffled as his Tinder profile appears on LA billboard

People have been left confused after a billboard imitating TikToker Vinnie Hacker’s Tinder profile popped up in LA, with fans wondering who could be responsible for the new installment.

Vinnie Hacker is one of TikTok’s most popular influencers, with over 10 million followers on the platform. His popularity skyrocketed even further when he got the only TikTok win of the night at the Battle of the Platforms event against Deji, proving to be one of the most exciting moments from the night.

His huge fanbase is very loyal, and naturally, there are plenty among them who are curious about the star’s love life, though he’s commented previously that he’s “scared to talk to anybody right now” as a result of the overwhelming amount of hate girls get when they are rumored to be involved with him.

However, it looks like someone out there is keen for Vinnie to get out there, after the Hollywood Fix spotted a billboard in LA that was made to look like the star’s Tinder profile.

The profile stated his location as The Hype House, and listed his likes as “boxing and long walks to the bathroom to take a selfie.” His dislikes were written as, “stinky breath and loud noises.”

The board featured several of Vinnie’s pictures, and bizarrely, right at the end, there was also an image of him in the background of text that read: “I promise I don’t have chlamydia.

Fans were of course thoroughly confused by the billboard and immediately wondered who could have been responsible.

Many say that it was Vinnie’s friends who set up the over-the-top promotion of this dating profile as part of a prank, rather than the influencer posting it of his own accord.

Vinnie has yet to react on social media to the new LA installment, but it’s possible that his reaction could feature in upcoming content from whoever came up with this wild prank if they happen to be part of the influencer world.