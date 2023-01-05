Valkyrae reveals why she’ll never cut her hair short

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

YouTube queen Valkyrae explained why she isn’t interested in getting the big chop, laying out a long list of requirements that’ll have to happen for her to consider cutting her hair short.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is one of the biggest streamers on YouTube with an iconic look to match. Throughout her career as a top-tier streamer, Rae has rocked her head of long, thick hair.

While she’s dyed it from time to time — most recently going from dirty blonde to dark brunette — she’s always had long hair, and according to her, this isn’t gonna change anytime soon.

She spoke about the topic during a recent live stream with fellow broadcaster Miyoung, who chopped off her hair into an uber-short pixie cut over the Holidays.

Instagram: Valkyrae Valkyrae’s long hair is a signature part of her iconic look.

When asked if she’d ever undergo a similar hair transformation, Valkyrae gave an immediate, “No!”

Valkyrae says she won’t get short hair

She then laid out a lengthy list of things that’d have to happen in her life for her to even consider getting the big chop.

“If I’m like 75 and I have 17 kids, 15 cats, five husbands — yeah, I might just cut my hair then,” she explained.

“It’s because I have naturally curly hair,” she continued. “It would be an afro. It would just go, ‘Poof!'”

“That’s very different than your first few answers,” Miyoung joked. “Let me tell you what.”

“Also, my hair grows really slow,” Valkyrae added. “And I don’t take care of it, so I get split ends a lot, and so my hair doesn’t grow. So, I would if it grew back [faster].”

Although Valkyrae isn’t too interested in transforming her style, Twitch star Pokimane notably shocked her viewers after showing off her naturally curly hair back in November 2021 — which came as a big shock at the time, as the broadcaster normally straightens her hair before going live.

TikToker Addison Rae also threw fans for a loop in December after rocking a pixie cut wig for a photoshoot, leaving some viewers convinced that she’d actually chopped her hair off with no warning (like Dixie D’Amelio, for instance, who buzzed her hair short amid her breakup from Noah Beck).