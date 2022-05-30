Valkyrae reveals she’s scared of fans finding her on dating apps

Streaming star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter claims she’s always a little “worried” when using dating apps in case fans try to find her.

Although being a streamer can have massive perks, one of the downsides of being in the public eye is managing a dating life or a relationship.

As a result, numerous streamers have sworn never to publicly disclose any such information, including Twitch star Pokimane. YouTuber Ludwig has also called on his “weirdo” viewers to stop obsessing over streamers and their relationships.

However, Valkyrae gave fans a rare glimpse into her dating life. Yet, she also admitted she was reluctant to talk about it during her livestreams due to the reaction it might cause among her fanbase.

Valkyrae “worried” to talk about dating apps with fans

Valkyrae opened up about her experiences using dating apps with fans on May 30, when she explained why she was hesitant to bring up the topic while streaming.

“I was hesitant to talk about my dating app experiences,” Valkyrae said. “Because now I’m worried that people are going to literally get on the dating apps to try and find me.”

However, she had a rethink about the issue because her fans don’t know “which dating app” she’s on. She denied that it was Grindr, but joked that “it could be.”

Although she found dating apps to be “crazy,” Valkyrae claimed that it has given her the opportunity to meet new people.

Yet, she revealed that her “biggest fear” is being recognized by her date for being a streamer before getting to know them.

Valkyrae also shared how she’s had some success with her dating as she previously enjoyed a “super cute” get-together with someone she met through the app. Sadly, it didn’t work out in the end because she “got too busy.”