Sykkuno says Valkyrae is “immune” from being banned on YouTube

Streaming star Sykkuno believes that his fellow ‘amigop’ Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter could never be banned from YouTube because she is “the face of YouTube Gaming.”

With 3.66M subscribers on the Google-owned platform, Valkyrae has established herself as one of the most popular streamers on YouTube.

Yet, unlike many of her fellow content creators, Valkyrae has somehow managed to avoid ever being banned from YouTube since she started streaming exclusively for the site in 2020.

However, according to her friend Sykkuno, that could never happen to Valkyrae given her huge popularity. Not to mention, the work she has done to help the platform grow over the years.

Sykkuno calls Valkyrae “the face of YouTube Gaming”

Valkyrae and Sykkuno can regularly be seen playing video games like ‘Among Us’ during their livestreams. The duo teamed up once again for a game of ‘Valorant’ on May 27 until Valkyrae fancied playing something a bit more sinister.

She debated whether to start playing the online horror game ‘Slenderman: Hentai Edition,’ but she feared it could mean risking a potential YouTube ban. Yet, Sykkuno assured her that as one of YouTube’s gaming most famous faces, it would be very unlikely.

“Rae, they can’t ban you. You’re the face of YouTube,” Sykkuno claimed. Valkyrae dismissed the title, but Sykkuno insisted: “You’re the face of YouTube Gaming. I mean, they can’t ban you. You’re immune.”

In the end, Valkyrae wasn’t able to find the Hentai Edition to ‘SlenderMan’ to play during her stream. So, any fears about her impeding ban were quickly dashed away as she stuck to the original base game.

Although, Sykkuno’s comments sparked a debate among fans about who exactly could be considered “the face” of YouTube Gaming. Especially with other huge names like Dr Disrespect, Ludwig, and TimTheTatman to compete with.

Valkyrae may have disagreed with Sykkuno’s claims. However, she was one of the first and most prolific streamers to make the change from Twitch to YouTube Gaming with numerous others following suit, including Sykkuno himself.