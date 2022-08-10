Valkyrae reveals her first celebrity crush was actually a Lord of the Rings character

Valkyrae speaing on 100 Thieves ‘Boomer vs. Zoomer’ podcast with screenshot from The Fellowship of The Ring

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter wouldn’t be afraid to simply walk into Mordor as the YouTube star revealed that her first celebrity crush was a Lord of the Rings actor.

Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings series regularly tops film critics lists as one of the greatest trilogies of all time, sometimes even voted the very best. Its epic conclusion ‘Return of the King’ also went on to become the 26th highest grossing movie of all time.

But, for adults now who grew up with the critically-acclaimed saga back in the early 2000s, it will always hold a special place in their hearts for its iconic cinematography, music, and of course the characters.

However, there is one LOTR character who had a lasting impact on YouTuber Valkyrae. Speaking to the 100 Thieves for its ‘Boomer vs. Zoomer’ podcast, she revealed that Orlando Bloom’s Legolas in the trilogy became her first celebrity crush.

Valkyrae swoons over LOTR’s Legolas

On August 9, Valkyrae was asked which celebrity first stole her heart when she was younger. Although she couldn’t think of any at first, she remembered how she swooned over a particular Fellowship member.

She stated: “Mr first celebrity crush was Orlando Bloom. Lord of the Rings. Legolas.” However, her fellow podcaster Peter Park claimed he is “more of a Aragorn” who was played by Viggo Mortenson.

The pair were then horrified after learning that the “Zoomer” in the podcast Kyedae had never heard of Bloom and was quietly trying to look him up on her phone.

(Topic begins at 7:38 in the video)

Valkyrae and Park aren’t alone in their view. Both Aragorn and Legolas regularly top the lists as two of the most attractive male movie characters.

It would be tough for anyone to try and live up to the blonde-haired, archery-skilled Sindar Elf. However, Valkyrae won’t be finding any potential contenders on dating apps as she also revealed during the podcast that she has deleted them all.

As for Lord Of The Rings, fans of Peter Jackson’s original franchise are counting down the days until Amazon’s new prequel series. Although, sadly for Valkyrae, Orlando Bloom isn’t set to make an appearance.