Valkyrae responds to weird drama with Addison Rae & TommyInnit over DreamSMP server - Dexerto

100 Thieves’ Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hoffstater has responded after being caught up in some bizarre drama involving herself, TikTok star Addison Rae, and Minecraft YouTuber TommyInnit.

While Minecraft has always been popular with creators, it’s boomed again on YouTube and Twitch thanks to the rise of the DreamSMP server.

Streamers on the scripted Minecraft server regularly draw in hundreds of thousands of viewers, even if they only play for an hour, but it’s not just Minecraft stars on the server. They’ve invited plenty of others too, including rap star Lil Nas X as well as Twitch streamer Ninja, and YouTube’s MrBeast.

Twitter went wild when TommyInnit revealed that Addison Rae was in the DreamSMP Discord and was eyeing up playing. While it’s been a few months since that viral moment, fans have brought it back and claimed that Addison is getting Tommy kicked from the server, and somehow, Valkyrae has been dragged into things.

The rumors kicked up again on social media after the clip where Tommy jokingly says that Addison is getting him removed from DreamSMP was shared a bunch again.

Some Addison fans, however, defended their creator and said it was actually Valkyrae. As a result, the 100 Thieves co-owner has come under a lot of flak on TikTok, even though she’s pretty confused about it.

“It’s just the most weirdest thing I’ve ever seen on social media that I happen to be involved in. People are wilding, people are going crazy,” Valkyrae said during her April 26 stream.

Timestamp of 7:30

Rae tried to clear things for those viewers who were still confused, noting that some claims had been made about Addison, and herself, leaking Tommy’s home address.

“Why would she ever do that? I just don’t think she would leak another creator’s address and this kid is like 18-years-old,” she said. “How would either of us know his address, he lives on the other side of the world?

“So I messaged Tommy, I’m waiting for a reply. So Addison Rae is ‘cancelled’ because of this, and now I am also ‘cancelled’ because both of us are apparently trying to kick off Tommy from the Dream server.”

While Rae might have cleared things up on her end, it probably won’t stop the Addison fans any time soon as the strange drama rolls on.