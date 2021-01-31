 Sykkuno & Corpse Husband end drunk Among Us game with best double kill ever - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Sykkuno & Corpse Husband end drunk Among Us game with best double kill ever

Published: 31/Jan/2021 15:02

by Connor Bennett
Sykkuno side-by-side with Among Us characters getting kills
Twitch: Sykkuno/Innersloth

Share

Corpse Husband Sykkuno

Streaming stars Sykkuno and Corpse Husband pulled off an absolutely brilliant and 1000 IQ play in Among Us, getting everybody to drink so they could get kills undetected. 

In mid-2020, Among Us took over the internet after streamers flocked to it. As a result, Innersloth’s social deduction game has given us plenty of memorable moments. 

We’ve seen players come up with ridiculous ways to blame others for kills, pull off dangerous vent moves to go on a kill streak of their own, as well as everything in-between. 

Some streamers moved away from the game as others, like Rust, became a bit more popular, but a group including Sykkuno, Corpse Husband, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and others have made a return – and already given us some more memorable moments. 

Innersloth
Among Us continues to be a popular game amongst streamers.

One such brilliant moment came during their January 30 session, where the group decided to add a little twist to proceedings by playing while drinking. 

With everyone getting into the swing of things and taking drinks at different moments, Corpse and Sykkuno used it to their advantage. “Alright, everybody take a drink”, said Corpse as the remaining players were bunched up and stood on top of each other. 

In doing so, the players left themselves vulnerable to the two imposters. Corpse and Sykkuno quickly struck with a brilliant double kill, ending the game, and giving themselves the win.

“We did it Corpse! We did it!” shouted Sykkuno, laughing about how they’d managed to pull off such a dastardly double kill.

“Wow!” some of the streamers said upon losing. “I can’t believe this. I can’t believe you guys just did that.” 

Obviously, it helps when everyone has had a few drinks and are going along with the shenanigans of standing together, but if it wasn’t well-timed, the pair would have been caught out and lost. So, they have to be commended for their genius plan.

Among Us

How to get Corpse mask, Sykunno scarf & other hats in Among Us

Published: 30/Jan/2021 16:50

by Connor Bennett
Among Us character wearing a Sykunno scarf and Dream Mask
Twitter: Ottomated

Share

Corpse Husband Dream Sykkuno Valkyrae

A new Among Us mod is in the works that will let players use cosmetics from some of their favorite streamers, including Corpse Husband, Dream, and more. Here’s what you need to know. 

In late 2020, the internet gave its love to Among Us – a party game from Innersloth where you play as an imposter or a crewmate – and it exploded in popularity. 

A whole raft of creators could be found playing the game, and it topped the charts on both Twitch and YouTube. Though, in recent weeks, it’s slipped away as the attention has turned to games like Rust and even Fortnite, again.

Some creators have started to return to the game, including Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, and Sykkuno, and they’re getting in-game cosmetics thanks to an incredible new mod. So, here’s what you need to know.

Innersloth
Among Us continues to be a popular game amongst streamers.

How to get streamer hats & masks in Among Us

For the most part, if you dive into an Among Us game, you’ll have a few different choices to customize your character but Ottomated, the dev behind proximity chat, is changing that.

He’s working on adding creator cosmetics to the game through his CrewLink mod. It’s currently not available to everyone, and only streamers can use the cosmetics as of now, but it won’t be a complicated process to get your hands on them when they’re available.

You’ll simply need to have the latest version of CrewLink downloaded from Ottomated’s Github page, and then use that when you launch Among Us. Once in the game, you’ll have the option to use the cosmetics. 

Corpse Husband’s mask in Among Us

As mentioned, streamers have already messed around with the mod just a little bit, adding the Corpse Husband mask to their characters.

Valkyrae and Sykkuno used to hilarious effect before kicking off one of their games on January 29. 

Dream’s Among Us mask

Corpse won’t be the only streamer who has a mask. Ottomated already revealed that Sykkuno’s scarf is coming, and wanted more ideas too. He’s also got a Dream mask as well. 

We should see plenty of streamers receive a cosmetic, including the likes of Pokimane, Ludwig, Ash, and others given that plenty of designs for them hit Ottomated’s replies. 

 

 

As for when the mod will be released, well, that’s up to Ottomated. He’s already teased that its not too far away but nothing is set in concrete.

We’ll be sure to update this article with the necessary links and information once the cosmetics are available to everyone.