Sykkuno & Corpse Husband end drunk Among Us game with best double kill ever - Dexerto

Streaming stars Sykkuno and Corpse Husband pulled off an absolutely brilliant and 1000 IQ play in Among Us, getting everybody to drink so they could get kills undetected.

In mid-2020, Among Us took over the internet after streamers flocked to it. As a result, Innersloth’s social deduction game has given us plenty of memorable moments.

We’ve seen players come up with ridiculous ways to blame others for kills, pull off dangerous vent moves to go on a kill streak of their own, as well as everything in-between.

Some streamers moved away from the game as others, like Rust, became a bit more popular, but a group including Sykkuno, Corpse Husband, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and others have made a return – and already given us some more memorable moments.

One such brilliant moment came during their January 30 session, where the group decided to add a little twist to proceedings by playing while drinking.

With everyone getting into the swing of things and taking drinks at different moments, Corpse and Sykkuno used it to their advantage. “Alright, everybody take a drink”, said Corpse as the remaining players were bunched up and stood on top of each other.

In doing so, the players left themselves vulnerable to the two imposters. Corpse and Sykkuno quickly struck with a brilliant double kill, ending the game, and giving themselves the win.

“We did it Corpse! We did it!” shouted Sykkuno, laughing about how they’d managed to pull off such a dastardly double kill.

“Wow!” some of the streamers said upon losing. “I can’t believe this. I can’t believe you guys just did that.”

Obviously, it helps when everyone has had a few drinks and are going along with the shenanigans of standing together, but if it wasn’t well-timed, the pair would have been caught out and lost. So, they have to be commended for their genius plan.