Jake Paul pitches $27 million idea to improve UFC fighter pay

In his latest bid to help improve fighter pay for the UFC roster, Jake Paul proposed a $27 million idea that revolves around giving more bonuses at events throughout the calendar year.

Jake Paul has been expressing his concerns about how much fighters get paid in the UFC for almost a year now. In April 2021, he asked Dana White why they were so underpaid and said it was time to pay them their fair share.

He mentioned it again several times throughout the year before following up on it in January 2022, revealing his plan is to keep “disrupting the entire business” until they improved fighter pay and healthcare.

Now, he’s pitched a new plan by proposing a new $27 million idea to improve fighter pay.

After seeing that nine fighters received bonuses at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, he said: “Love seeing fighters get paid!”

Then, he pitched his idea, which was seemingly inspired by that increase in bonuses.

“Commit $50K bonuses for every winner. $600K per UFC event. 45 events [with] 12 fights, [which equates to a] total payout of $27M (2.7% of revenue).

“If the winner doesn’t deserve it [or it’s a] boring fight, spread the $50K to ones that do on the card.”

Paul believes this will help make all the fights throughout an event more exciting, in addition to the extra pay.

Love seeing fighters get paid. Idea: Commit $50K bonus 4 every winner / $600K per UFC event. 45 events, 12 fights, total payout $27M (2.7% of rev). If winner don’t deserve it / boring fight, spread the $50K to one’s that do on the card. More exciting fights, more pay. Good idea? https://t.co/qbRChNJqS0 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 20, 2022

Jake’s efforts have earned him praise from many people, including his brother Logan. However, UFC star Paddy Pimblett isn’t convinced, claiming he’s only doing it to have a back and forth with UFC President Dana White.

Either way, his idea sparked a discussion on social media spanning hundreds of comments, retweets, and thousands of likes. So, at the very least, it’s raising awareness on the matter, which can only be a good thing.