Twitter disgusted by competitive FPS player's raw chicken diet - Dexerto

A competitive FPS player has received a lot of attention after he shared a video of him eating raw chicken as part of his “raw primal diet.”

In this day and age, there are plenty of unique dietary options available to people who want to experiment and try new foods.

One such diet is the “paleolithic” diet, which sees people exclusively eat the foods that were accessible to cavemen, including fruits, nuts, vegetables and fish.

However, @BlazenBrady has dialed this idea up to ten and gone viral after broadcasting his “raw primal diet” which involves eating purely raw meat, including chicken and beef, and animal produce.

On May 7, Brady shared an image of his “raw primal” diet on Twitter. On his plate was a week-old steak, bacon rashers, and chicken breast – all of which was raw. This was accompanied by a glass of unpasteurized milk and butter.

After being challenged over whether he actually ate what was on his plate, Brady shared a video where he munched on a piece of raw chicken.

“It doesn’t taste bad,” he said. “I washed it down with milk to get used to it because I didn’t like the taste as much, now it’s a lot easier.”

Since everyone is asking me for a video of eating raw chicken here you go. And remember the Raw Primal Diet is your natural diet, that regenerates you over time and will make you feel amazing. pic.twitter.com/8rxhWuhjfP — Blazen (@BlazenBrady) May 7, 2021

Brady’s diet caught the attention of a few people in the CoD community. “Buddy is WILD,” CoD League analyst Anthony ‘NAMELESS’ Wheeler said, while BuiltByGamers pro player Matt ‘KiSMET’ Tinsley tagged angry chef Gordon Ramsay.

CoD coach Willett questioned the health benefits of having the food raw over just cooking it. “How much worse could it possibly be for you throwing some salt and pepper on it and slabbing it on the grill?” he said.

how much worse could it possibly be for you throwing some salt n pepper on it and slabbing it on the grill — Phil (@Willett__) May 8, 2021

Some viewers’ reactions were much more visceral. Twitter user @katellandia said: “This is quite literally the most disgusting video I’ve ever seen.”

this is quite literally the most disgusting video I’ve ever seen https://t.co/pVS3h37Yf5 — 𝓀𝒶𝓉𝑒 (@katellandia) May 8, 2021

While Brady advocates for this “primal diet”, multiple public health bodies warn against eating uncooked meat as the high bacterial content could cause illness.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says: “Chicken can be a nutritious choice, but raw chicken is often contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. If you eat undercooked chicken or other foods or beverages contaminated by raw chicken or its juices, you can get a foodborne illness, which is also called food poisoning.”

Even though Brady is clearly convinced by this diet, we’ll be sticking with frying our chicken in a pan for the foreseeable future.