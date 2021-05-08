Does Corpse Husband fake his voice? YouTuber responds to claims - Dexerto

Internet phenomenon Corpse Husband responded to claims that he fakes his voice by putting the challenge out there to see if others could copy him.

In the back end of 2020, Corpse Husband went from a spooky, horror narration YouTuber to an absolute megastar, with Among Us being the background for his meteoric rise.

The YouTuber, who has still not revealed his face, has mega followings across social media following his YouTube success, and has even started to make his mark on the music industry with his catchy tunes.

His deep voice, which is caused by a medical condition known as Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), only adds to the mystique around him, but some viewers have questioned if it’s real or not.

Advertisement

During his May 6 stream, where he got hands-on with the brand new Resident Evil Village game, Corpse once again fielded questions about his voice and whether or not he was putting it on.

“Is that your real voice? Man, if I could put on a fake voice for this many years straight, you should be f**king impressed,” Corpse said before laying down the gauntlet to anyone who thinks that its an act.

“To anyone who thinks that my voice is fake, try faking a voice like mine for more than a day or even 30 minutes. See if you’re able to,” he added before switching topics.

Advertisement

Timestamp of 15:20

As noted, Corpse’s voice is the result of GERD, which has caused inflammation of his vocal cords as acid usually found in the stomach has corroded the lining of his throat.

Anyone who has watched him for quite some time will tell you that it’s very much real, and that his medical conditions have meant he’s had trouble while streaming for long hours in the past.