YouTuber in “pain” after attempting Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest qualifier

YouTuber Sir Yacht attempted to qualify for the iconic Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, but it didn’t go quite as planned on the day of the event.

Every July 4, Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest shows off some of the world’s best professional eaters as they power through dozens of the brand’s own hot dogs.

Having won the contest 16 times throughout his life, Joey Chestnut is by far the most well-known professional eater, but he was banned from the 2024 event after promoting a vegan hot dog brand.

YouTuber Sir Yacht is known for his various food challenges and set off to try to qualify for the contest through an event in his hometown. Unfortunately, a bout of anxiety on the day of the event caused less than stellar results.

To start off the process, Sir Yacht reached out to his friend and top-rated eater Nick Wehry, who shared various tips for eating a large number of hot dogs and gave the YouTuber a goal of 22 hot dogs.

Sir Yacht ended that phone call and began practicing his eating technique by going to a baseball game on “dollar dog night.” A few days later, he set up his own mock contest at home.

The day of the event, though, Sir Yacht suffered from a bout of anxiety about his performance that took away a fair bit of his appetite.

He started off slow, only eating one hot dog in the first 30 seconds of the event. It wasn’t long until he began getting full, though.

“I very much considered walking off stage at many points of this competition just because of the pain I was feeling,” he said. “But then I realized all these hotdogs in front of me were free for me to consume.”

As for how he did during the event, the YouTuber revealed he was only able to eat 10 hot dogs in the 10 minutes – calling himself ‘Sir Choke’ in the process.

“I can’t be too mad at my performance today, I ate a bunch of hot dogs for free,” he said. But, you know I’m going to do this again to avenge myself and because I’m a moron that will probably forget how much pain I’m in currently.”