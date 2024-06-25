Popeye’s settles online debate over boneless wings and you can get some for free

Popeye’s are joining the likes of Wingstop and Papa John’s by deviating slightly from their normal fried chicken to branch out into boneless chicken wings in six flavors.

There has been a debate among foodies for a long time that boneless wings are just chicken nuggets, and Popeye’s are giving away free chicken to convert the non-believers.

They even teamed up with a famous non-believer, comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang from Silicon Valley and Crazy Rich Asians, to see if they could get him to change his ways.

Yang once wrote an op­-ed calling boneless wings a “little white meat lie.”

Are boneless chicken wings a lie?

A lot of people online seem to be in agreement with Yang, with the argument being a hot debate on Reddit for some time. In fact, a man even sued Buffalo Wild Wings over calling them wings.

The argument generally stems from the terminology, because actual chicken wings do, biologically, have bones in them. Boneless chicken wings are not chicken wing meat with the bones taken out, they are made from 100% chicken breast. Therefore, technically, they are a lie because the meat doesn’t even come from a chicken wing.

That being said, they are easier to eat, and when they’re covered in all that delicious sauce, who even cares about the debate?

Popeye’s new boneless wings

What’s even hotter than the debate though, is Popeye’s new boneless wings flavors, which include classic, honey lemon pepper, signature hot, honey BBQ, sweet ‘n spicy, and roasted garlic parmesan.

“Our new Boneless Wings are a game changer. Our culinary team brought the best flavors from our existing wing platform to this new boneless offering to give our guests the best of both worlds,” Jeff Klein, the president of Popeyes North America, stated.

They were so confident in their new wings’ ability to convert someone that they interviewed Yang after he had tasted them, and it seems that Popeye’s confidence was not ill-placed.

Popeye’s Popeye’s boneless wings come in six flavors.

“Okay, you got me. I wasn’t acting at all. I never thought I’d say this, but I’m officially a boneless believer,” Yang shared in a statement. “Popeyes has made a boneless wing so good that I’m eating my words. I used to be a hater — honestly, I’ve always been a hater — but after trying these, holy sh*t, they’re incredible. If these wings can convert me, they can convert anyone.”

How to get free chicken from Popeye’s

Popeye’s are so confident that they are giving away a free 6-piece Boneless Wings in any flavor with any portion of $10 or over, both as a thank you to loyal customers and a challenge for those who are ready to be converted.

You can grab the deal now through July 14 on the website or via the Popeyes app.

If you are someone who believes boneless wings are just chicken nuggets, then you might want to check out KFC’s all-new saucy nuggets instead.