‘Topless’ streamer Morgpie praises Twitch for new sexual guidelines changes

Twitch streamer ‘Morgpie,’ famous for popularizing the ‘topless’ meta going viral on the site, has responded after the platform made big changes to its guidelines on sexual content.

Twitch has been inundated with various ‘metas’ in the past that many viewers believed skirted the site’s guidelines on sexual content.

For instance, Twitch’s infamous hot tub meta took over the internet in 2021 until the platform created a new category specifically for those kinds of streams.

Article continues after ad

In December 2023, a new meta went viral on Twitch, where female streamers would appear to broadcast while topless. Cosplayer, streamer, and OnlyFans model Morgpie popularized this meta after a clip from her broadcast went viral on Twitter/X.

Article continues after ad

Twitch: Morgpie

The strategy sparked outrage online from viewers who demanded Twitch make changes to what is and isn’t allowed on their website — and on December 13, Twitch obliged.

Morgpie reacts after Twitch makes changes to sexual content

The site rolled out major changes to its policies on sexual content, most notably now allowing “content that ‘deliberately highlights breasts, buttocks or pelvic region,’ even when fully clothed,” provided it is properly labeled.

Article continues after ad

That’s not all; content that is labeled as “Drugs, Intoxication, or Excessive Tobacco Use; Violent and Graphic Depictions; Gambling; and/or Sexual Themes” will no longer appear on Twitch’s home page.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Morgpie, who received a ban from Twitch amid the outrage over her ‘topless’ streams on December 11 and is still banned, actually had praise for the platform’s big changes.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: bigguswombus Morgpie praised Twitch for its new changes amid her ongoing ban.

In an exclusive statement to Dexerto, Morgpie applauded Twitch for allowing mature content, calling its adjustments to the homepage a win for everyone.

Article continues after ad

“I care about Twitch as a platform, and I care about whether or not inappropriate content is being pushed to the wrong audience,” she told us.

“With the updated terms of service, content on Twitch containing mature themes will be allowed but no longer pushed on the homepage of the site. I think this is the best possible outcome, because it gives creators much more freedom, while also keeping this content from reaching the wrong audience. Bravo, Twitch!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, Morgpie remains banned on Twitch — and while she didn’t disclose the length of her ban, she did say she has a major comeback planned for the future.