Morgpie banned on Twitch after streamer’s ‘topless’ meta sparks backlash

Streamer, cosplayer, and OnlyFans creator ‘Morgpie’ has been banned on Twitch after one of her broadcasts taking part in the site’s new ‘topless meta’ sparked backlash.

Twitch has been inundated with various different ‘metas’ in the past. From hot tub streams to ASMR broadcasts and more, there’s no shortage of trends that sweep the site — often to the tune of frustration from many viewers.

That’s because a number of these ‘metas’ seemingly skirt Twitch’s guidelines on acceptable content. While the platform has created a ‘Pools, Hot Tubs & Beaches’ category, a fair few netizens are still frustrated with the method some broadcasters use to get views.

Now, a new meta is taking over Twitch. This recent strat shows female streamers seemingly topless, with the camera cutting off just above any sensitive bits. This ‘topless’ meta was recently popularized by ‘Morgpie,’ a cosplayer and OnlyFans creator who also streams on Twitch.

Morgpie banned on Twitch after ‘topless meta’ backlash

A clip from Morgpie’s stream went viral on social media, sparking backlash from viewers who were confused and upset by the streamer’s strategy — and the fact that she was able to keep streaming without getting quickly banned.

Three days after Morgpie’s stream took over the internet, she was banned on Twitch. Although Twitch doesn’t comment on individual bans, a message on her channel reads: “This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Twitch’s Community Guidelines on Adult Nudity notably prohibit female presenting individuals from showing “breasts with exposed nipples,” unless they are “actively breastfeeding a child.”

It’s currently unclear how long Morgpie’s ban will last. Although the streamer has yet to directly comment on her ban at the time of writing, she has reached out to Twitch Support on Twitter/X to ask how much money she raised in a charity stream prior to her suspension.

