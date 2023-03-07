Twitch updates rules on deepfake content following Atrioc controversy

Twitch has issued an update to their Community Guidelines regarding deepfake content just weeks after Atrioc showed some on his stream.

Back in January, Twitch streamer Atrioc went viral with his apology after paying for and showing deepfake pictures of various female content creators during his broadcast.

After backlash from the affected creators, Atrioc announced a streaming break and departure from Ludwig’s OFFBRAND agency.

Twitch has updated its Community Guidelines regarding deepfake content as a result of the controversy, making it clear that kind of content is not welcome on the platform.

In a blog post on March 7, 2023, Twitch explained that deepfake content isn’t welcome on the platform and they’re issuing an update to Community Guidelines.

Twitch also revealed that they learned by speaking with experts in the field that deepfake images are more widely known as “synthetic non-consensual exploitative images (synthetic NCEI)” and refer to them as such throughout the guidelines.

Here are the policy updates Twitch will set into place in the near future:

Intentionally promoting, creating, or sharing synthetic NCEI on the platform can result in indefinite suspension on the first offense.

The Adult Nudity policy will be updated to include synthetic NCEI, even when shown only briefly. It will be removed and will result in enforcement.

They also said: “When [AI is] used to create synthetic NCEI… the creation, promotion, or viewing of this content is not welcome on Twitch.”

