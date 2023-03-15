Atrioc returns to Twitch six weeks after deepfake controversy, working on DMCA takedowns

Atrioc has returned to Twitch several weeks after the deepfake controversy, and he provided an update on a project he has been working on that looks to rid the internet of deepfakes using the likeness of female streamers.

Atrioc was embroiled in a controversy earlier this year after he was caught paying for deepfakes of female streamers, some of which he happened to be close friends with. He gave a tearful apology on stream, and said he got “morbidly curious” after seeing ads promoting it.

He would go on to extend his apology in a twitlonger, personally apologizing to the streamers who were affected by it, and stepping away from content creation for a short while. In the immediate future, he claimed he was working with a law firm in an effort to take down deepfakes across the internet.

Article continues after ad

Now, six weeks removed from the controversy, Atrioc reemerged on Twitch on March 14 to give an update on the takedowns. Despite the brief, and very choppy nature, of the stream, he went into detail about how the takedowns will be done moving forward.

How is Atrioc taking down deepfake sites?

Atrioc first revealed just after a week from the incident, he had supposedly given “$60,000” to the law firm, Morrison Rothman. The law firm is currently aiding QTCinderella, a streamer directly impacted, and others to take down deepfakes from the internet.

The money, he said, was for “any woman on Twitch who wanted to use their legal services for DMCA takedowns or reputation management.”

Article continues after ad

Atrioc then detailed an encounter with a fan, Genevieve Oh, who is a “leading researcher” in the world of livestreaming. She believed his apology was sincere and extended a hand to help the process of blocking deepfake content online.

She then sent Atrioc a 25-page document which she had compiled with other researchers and reporters on the rise of deepfakes. From there on, he promised to continue working alongside her to help in any way he could. “It’s something I’ve been working on every day,” he stressed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It was shortly after the encounter he was introduced to the creator of Ceartas, a company that helps creators combat deepfakes. But the problem the company currently faces, Atrioc explained, is the lack of creators who want to help them in improving their algorithm.

Article continues after ad

Atrioc then detailed how Maya Higa, who was another woman impacted at the time, accepted his apology and agreed to help him and Ceartas run their algorithm. Thus far, he claimed the algorithm is working well and described how effective it has been at finding these deepfake sites and shutting them down

Since then, multiple others have allegedly joined the cause, with big names like QT, Pokimane, and Amouranth supposedly helping out as well, with thousands of sites now seemingly removed.

“Amouranth followed on Twitter,” he said. “She had heard about the work I was doing somehow, and she asked if I could help her get stuff taken down.”

Article continues after ad

Atrioc then ended the stream advising others to reach out if they are having problems with deepfakes as he will personally help to take them down.

In the meantime, he told fans not to expect any consistent streams or more regular content for a while yet as he continues to focus on the deepfake crisis.