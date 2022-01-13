Sodapoppin explains why new Twitch react meta is “stupid”

Twitch star Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris called out the dominance of the Just Chatting section on Twitch, and said it’s no longer possible for streamers to grow an audience just playing games.

Sodapoppin has been quite vocal in his criticism of recent trends that have taken over Twitch.

On December 31, he called out streamers that began watching TV shows while live on Twitch, and said: “I hope all of them get DMCA’d and get f**ked.”

Although some bans were handed out from DMCA violations, the “react meta” looks like it’s here to stay and Soda has taken issue with it.

The streamer went into detail about why this new fad could be harmful to smaller streamers.

Sodapoppin on Twitch’s react meta

Soda was live on January 13 when he explained his thoughts on the current state of Twitch.

He took up the example of streamers broadcasting Monster Hunter Rise, which was just released to Steam.

“How big is this game on Twitch? Truth be told, I don’t think it really matters anymore because the Just Chatting section is so f**king big, and that’s all that matters now on Twitch.”

He continued, “You can’t actually grow as a streamer by playing games. You have to stay where you are permanently.”

Soda checked the number of viewers each Monster Hunter streamer had, “Looks like no one is really doing well. So, if I played this game, it would be purely not a business decision but a personal decision to try it out.”

He finished his thoughts with an attitude: “That sounds really stupid to do. Business-wise, I should not play Monster Hunter. Instead, smart move, I should react to videos and stay under Just Chatting.”

The streamer voiced frustration that simply playing video games on stream is no longer the optimal way to gain viewership, and streamers who stem outside of the mega-popular Just Chatting category risk losing their audience.