Twitch streamers get kicked out of furry convention in viral clip

A Twitch streamer by the name of ‘jinwoolive’ was broadcasting from the Golden State Fur Con with a group of friends when they were forced to go offline by staff.

IRL streaming has grown in popularity in just about every Twitch community throughout the years. However, the broadcasts don’t always go as planned.

Anything can happen while you’re live streaming in public — even Pokimane could drop in on your broadcast and leave you starstruck.

However, for Jinwoo and their friends, their broadcast didn’t end on a high note as they were forced by convention staff to end their stream.

Streamers forced to end stream at Furry convention

While broadcasting live on April 11, 2022, from the Golden State Fur Con, Jinwoolive and their friends were met by staff who forced them to end the broadcast. But, it didn’t end there.

“Hey guys, kill your broadcast now please,” the convention staff member said. “I’m watching it on Twitch right now. Kill your broadcast.”

While the group mentioned they were okay with ending the stream, the staff member requested that the whole group leave the hotel where the convention was being held.

The creator let the camera drop down to their side, however, and they continued their broadcast. The stream went on to show the group walking out of the hotel. During the walk-out, they mentioned they weren’t doing anything wrong and had asked permission.

The staff member replied: “I know this, but I’ve had multiple complaints from vendors and attendees so I have to ask you to leave.”

Jinwoo went on to continue his IRL stream, going out to eat with his friends.

