Amouranth halts ASMR stream to rescue baby bunny

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa put one of her recent ASMR broadcasts on hold for an impromptu animal rescue mission.

Not only is Amouranth one of the most popular women on Twitch, she’s also made herself quite the content creator. Adding OnlyFans and million-dollar investments to her already impressive content-creating repertoire, the 28-year-old has become a bonafide internet star.

This was started, in part, thanks to her willingness to be a pioneer in the streaming space, bringing forth content such as her controversial ASMR streams to Twitch.

It was during one of these famous ASMR streams that she suddenly had to press pause and take care of an unexpected animal rescue.

Amouranth has ASMR stream interrupted by a baby bunny

Amouranth was in the middle of an ASMR broadcast when she suddenly found herself cutting off her stream early due to her dog, Bear, bringing in a baby bunny.

Read More: Amouranth hits back at outrage over April Fools pregnancy joke

“ASMR [stream] interrupted by bear finding a baby bunny,” Amouranth explained on Twitter. “Miraculously, he is still alive after being in Bear’s maw. He’s on a heating pad and I have KMR and goat Milk coming from Instacart. If he survives the night, he’ll go to nearby vet in AM and get the best care money can buy. RT for luck.”

ASMR interrupted by bear finding a baby bunny. Miraculously he is still alive after being in bear’s maw. He’s on heating pad & I have KMR & goat Milk coming from instacart If he survives the night he’ll go to nearby vet in AM & get the best care money can buy. RT for luck ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R5aAd8cvVH — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) April 7, 2022

Looks like luck was certainly on their side as, thanks to Amouranth’s help, it seems that the little furry fellow has been nursed back to proper health.

The Twitch streamer gave an update on Twitter several days later sharing a picture of the adorable baby bunny clean and dry in his hutch.

“He’s eating solid foods now, and [he’s] very cuuuuute,” she wrote.

He’s eating solid foods now and very cuuuuute https://t.co/yRNhTtjcmo pic.twitter.com/nz5NdPDcIs — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) April 11, 2022

This is just one step toward her ultimate goal of founding a massive animal sanctuary when she eventually retires from Twitch.