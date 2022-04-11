TikToker shows the best way to deal with noisy neighbors in must-see prank

A TikToker fed up with his loud upstairs neighbors took matters into his own hands with a hilarious prank that needs to be seen to be believed.

Dealing with noisy neighbors is never fun, especially when it means landlords have to get involved or you need to travel up a flight of stairs to confront the loud individuals.

Luckily, TikToker Matt O’Brien found an easier solution that can not only make the overly rambunctious tenants simmer down, but even give them a taste of their own medicine, in the process.

The best part is, all you need is your loud neighbors to have a Bluetooth speaker or something you can connect to.

Man pranks noisy neighbors in viral TikTok

In a TikTok video, Matt O’Brien explained that his neighbors kept being loud, but for some reason, he was able to connect to their Bluetooth speaker – something he was going to use to his advantage.

After showing how loud they were upstairs (with them being heard through the ceiling), O’Brien sprung his plan, loading up a playlist he dubbed “loud neighbor songs” and played it for viewers to hear what it sounded like.

The tracks were simple, yet effective, with the TokToker singing, “Your music sucks, please turn it down,” to a familiar melody.

(click here if TokTok fails to load)

With his PC connected to their speaker, the TikToker unleashed his tune and it could be heard playing upstairs, clearly rattling the noisy occupants who began banging on the wall.

Many users praised O’Brien for his prank. “If this came through my Bluetooth, I would accept defeat forever and never be loud again,” one admitted.

Others voiced support for the TikToker, shaming the people in the other apartment for making so much noise in the middle of the day.

Sadly, it’s not clear if the prank was effective in making the neighbors settle down… but it seems like a second part to the TikTok is in the cards, as O’Brien posted a pair of emoji eyes to a user wanting to know what happened next.

In any case, with the TikTok amassing over 4 million views, it seems like a sequel is more of a matter of ‘when’ and not ‘if.’