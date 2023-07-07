Twitch streamer ohnePixel gets Times Square ad ahead of $130k CSGO case opening

Twitch streamer ohnePixel is doing one of the most expensive case openings in CSGO history. His friend and fellow streamer PSP1G surprised him with a Times Square ad putting ohne’s face above the bustling New York City streets.

ohnePixel‘s saying goodbye to CSGO with one of the most expensive case openings in history. He was given roughly $130k worth of cases, sticker capsules, and souvenir packages to open on stream.

Fans of his are eagerly awaiting the results of these openings to see if CSGO history gets made, with some of the possible items he could get being worth $50k a piece if he gets really lucky.

With things heating up as older CSGO cases get rarer and rarer, these collector’s items are only getting harder to get your hands on. To help promote the stream, ohne’s friend and fellow streamer PSP1G bought an ad on Times Square to commemorate the case opening.

ohnePixel’s face plastered on Times Square before CSGO opening

As CSGO skins have risen in value, so has the popularity of streamers and content creators who center their content around collecting, showing off, and talking about some of the game’s rarest skins. The market is massive, so much so that Valve has been cracking down on those taking advantage of it.

ohnePixel is one of the most popular CSGO streamers of them all. His over-the-top reactions to some of the luckiest (and unluckiest) rolls combined with his passion and knowledge about CSGO’s oldest and rarest skins have earned him a massive following.

This has all culminated in a livestream event where someone who was holding on to roughly $130k worth of cases, sticker capsules, and souvenir packages decided to give them to ohnePixel – but with one condition: ohnePixel has to open them. He stands to make a ton of money, but could also come away with next to nothing.

The hype around the case opening has only been growing in the time since he announced he’d be holding the stream on July 7, 2023, with fellow CSGO creators and viewers anxiously awaiting the opening and the skins that may come from the near-unprecedented opening.

So, PSP1G surprised ohnePixel with a Times Square ad that puts the streamer’s face on one of the busiest streets in the world – along with a little ad for his own stream and some memes.

It’s not a long advertisement, but it’s a nice surprise from a friend ahead of what promises to be one of ohnePixel’s biggest streams.