Twitch streamer mortified after dog poops on her while live

Twitch streamer ‘Valannn’ accidentally shared with viewers the moment her dog pooped on her, broadcasting the incident live.

30-year-old Linda, who goes by ‘Valannn’ on Twitch, streams various content. From cooking streams to gaming, Valan covers it all.

However, she recently shared with viewers an incident that left many — including herself — mortified, and perhaps a little amused.

The moment came after her dog, Kouki, started “complaining”, resulting in the streamer picking up the Shiba Inu… before he promptly started pooping.

Valan was streaming on Just Chatting when she put Kouki on her lap, only to quickly notice that his tail was moving — a tell-tale sign that Valan recognized as the dog needing to use the toilet.

“No, no, no. Don’t do it, don’t do it,” Valan exclaimed, before turning the dog around to show viewers a close-up of the action.

Trying to free herself from her headset quickly, Valan attempted to rush Kouki outside. But it was already too late, with the streamer returning to show viewers she had in fact been pooped on.

Twitch: Valannn Valan showed horrified viewers that Kouki had pooped on her hand.

While taking a quick break from her stream so that she could clean up the mess, Valan’s chat quickly filled with commenters leaving horrified question marks and wondering what they’d just seen.

Returning, Valan said, “Guys, I had to change my entire outfit because Kouki sh** all over my leg and on my back, and on my arm.”

“I got up as fast as I could, but my headset was stuck on me. And he literally sh** all over me [sic]… and it was diarrhea,” Valan went on to explain. “I think he’s ashamed. He knows what he did.”

Here’s to hoping Valan doesn’t reencounter the issue and stays poop-free in the future. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.