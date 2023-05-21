Twitch streamer gets a bizarre gift from a viewer who found her address

Twitch streamer Stormfall was worried after she received a peculiar package from one of her viewers who somehow found out her address, as it turns out the viewer used this to prank her.

Stormfall already went viral earlier this year when her cat Momo ended her Hitman run by walking over her keyboard and quitting to menu without saving.

This time, Stormfall found herself in another quite unusual situation as one of her viewers found out the address of her home and decided to send her a package. She wasn’t too sure what to expect from it before she opened it, but it wound up being (mostly) harmless.

Stormfall herself has put it the best: “Someone from Stream has my address and they are sending me like a really weird package, like poop, or a bomb. I open the package and you will never guess what is inside,” said the streamer before displaying the card.

It features the full handle of the streamer, Stormfall33, and a hilarious title in all uppercase in the center of the card that she can now use to greet people.

It’s an all-black, metal card, that reads “CERTIFIED VIRGIN” in golden letters, with much smaller “Stormfall33” written underneath.

Users who saw Dexerto’s Tweet reporting on the situation pointed out that, while the card itself is hilarious, it’s worrying that someone might have access to Stormfall’s address.

“That’s pretty funny but a little creepy to think someone from the internet knows your address, at least it was a better outcome than what it could’ve been,” wrote one user.

Stormfall herself stated that she still doesn’t know who sent her the card, but at the same time, she doesn’t seem too worried about it, showcasing some serious trust toward her viewers. For more viral Twitch stories, check out the associated section of Dexerto.