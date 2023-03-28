Twitch streamer devastated as cat expertly deletes her entire Hitman 3 progress

Hitman 3 Freelancer mode is hard enough on the highest difficulty at the best of times, but this streamer’s pet decided to add in an extra challenge.

Stormfall33 was almost three hours into a Hitman 3 stream when she paused the game to read chat messages.

As she did so, her cat Momo walked across the desk, treading on her keyboard and pressing all the right buttons in the right order needed to end the run and return Stormfall to the title menu.

Hitman 3’s Freelancer mode is a careful test of skill, patience, and resource management. Above all, it requires players to stay calm, think rationally, and react quickly to developing situations.

Article continues after ad

But it’s rare that Freelancer mode requires you to react to IRL obstacles, especially when they’re a supposedly beloved pet.

Stormfall was aghast for a few moments, before she started shouting at the cat, slamming the desk in frustration and groaning. Momo returned fire with a series of indignant meows, before jumping off of the desk and going back to bed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Stormfall was particularly surprised by how deliberate the deletion seemed to be.

“He literally just stepped on my escape key, and hit enter. He closed my game. He exited the mission! How did you do that?!”

Stormfall had to end up restarting the run from the very beginning, which was made all the more frustrating by Freelancer mode’s structure, where you do a series of eight missions one after the other.

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on Twitch streamers, check out our coverage here.