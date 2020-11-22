 Twitch streamer Evelone banned from trading $150k CSGO inventory - Dexerto
Twitch streamer Evelone banned from trading $150k CSGO inventory

Published: 22/Nov/2020 17:22

by Luke Edwards
Evelone - YouTube

Twitch streamer Evelone, who has over 1.2 million Twitch followers and is one of the biggest CS:GO streamers in the CIS region, picked up a Steam community ban after being found to have apparently stolen another user’s account. He can no longer access his inventory, which is worth an estimated $155k.

What could you buy with $155k? You could pick up 310 PS5s, 11,071 lbs. of m&ms, or 65% of a Lamborghini Huracan. No matter what you want to spend it on, it’s a rather large sum of money. So, to be completely banned from accessing it is far from ideal.

Steam community bans don’t ban the player from playing the game. Rather, they stop the player from having access to forums, friends, and – most crucially – the trading market, which is a major part of CSGO’s culture and economy. It’s particularly damaging when you have an inventory worth such a large amount of cash.

Evelone’s ban is similar to that of CS:GO trader ChiLi, who got kicked from the community for ‘hijacking of another user’s Steam account.” However, it emerged that the ban was instigated by mistake, and he was unbanned 19 days later.

Evelone hit with community ban from Steam

Per u/iwna, Evelone picked up the community ban for ‘stealing’ another Steam user’s account.

He posted on Russian messaging service Telegram: “-12m rubles [equivalent to around $155,000], here we go, good morning.”

Evelone's messages on Telegram
u/iwna
Evelone’s messages on Telegram.

A message from the Steam admins said: “This account has been reported to have stolen another Steam account. The account has been suspended in accordance with the terms of the Steam Subscriber Agreement. Account blocking won’t be canceled.”

It’s possible, and is being speculated, that the ban could have been placed in error, perhaps due to a spate of mass-reporting by trolls.

Given Evelone is the most viewed Russian-language Twitch streamer from the past month, and his apparent friendship with Na’Vi pro player S1mple, it’s unlikely this ban will pass by quietly.

When is CSGO Operation 10 coming out? Everything we know

Published: 22/Nov/2020 6:30

by Andrew Amos
Valve

Share

There’s a lot of hype building in the CS:GO community right now. It’s been about 12 months since Operation Shattered Web started, and there’s been every indication the game’s next operation is just around the corner. Here’s what we know.

It’s been a pretty dry year for CS:GO players. Since Operation Shattered Web finished back in March, there hasn’t been a whole lot going. A couple of new maps, the Krieg got nerfed, but that’s about it.

However, there’s every indication that a new operation is just around the corner. With CS:GO once again hitting record player numbers, Valve are finally starting to take action and really put on something for the community.

CSGOs Operation Shattered Web.
Valve
It’s been a year since Operation Shattered Web was released in CS:GO, but Operation 10 is reportedly just around the corner.

What we know about CS:GO Operation 10

According to sources close to Valve, Operation 10 is locked in for some time soon. It comes after game files were found that were eerily similar to the Operation Shattered Web files, which released in November 2019.

Valve insider ‘Nors3’ said back on November 6 that the Operation was set to be released within a week, and that he was being intentionally “silent about this for the hype.” That’s since come and gone, but the hype hasn’t gone away.

Exactly what players could expect isn’t yet clear though. Operation Shattered Web had a battle pass system which gave players access to plenty of in-game content. There were also new maps, and the all-new Agent skins for players to equip.

Given it’s been a year without any new CS:GO content outside of a couple of cases, Operation 10 will hopefully be the Christmas present players deserve.

When will CS:GO’s next Operation be released?

Well, Valve time is a thing, so this is a hard question to answer. Everyone can’t seem to agree ⁠— the operation could be days away, weeks, or months. It’s almost impossible to put a timer on it.

Many sources do believe though that the latest operation should be out by the end of 2020. Keep your eyes peeled throughout the end of November and December if that’s to be believed.

We’ll keep you updated as more information arises.