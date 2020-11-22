When is CSGO Operation 10 coming out? Everything we know - Dexerto

There’s a lot of hype building in the CS:GO community right now. It’s been about 12 months since Operation Shattered Web started, and there’s been every indication the game’s next operation is just around the corner. Here’s what we know.

It’s been a pretty dry year for CS:GO players. Since Operation Shattered Web finished back in March, there hasn’t been a whole lot going. A couple of new maps, the Krieg got nerfed, but that’s about it.

However, there’s every indication that a new operation is just around the corner. With CS:GO once again hitting record player numbers, Valve are finally starting to take action and really put on something for the community.

What we know about CS:GO Operation 10

According to sources close to Valve, Operation 10 is locked in for some time soon. It comes after game files were found that were eerily similar to the Operation Shattered Web files, which released in November 2019.

Valve insider ‘Nors3’ said back on November 6 that the Operation was set to be released within a week, and that he was being intentionally “silent about this for the hype.” That’s since come and gone, but the hype hasn’t gone away.

Exactly what players could expect isn’t yet clear though. Operation Shattered Web had a battle pass system which gave players access to plenty of in-game content. There were also new maps, and the all-new Agent skins for players to equip.

Given it’s been a year without any new CS:GO content outside of a couple of cases, Operation 10 will hopefully be the Christmas present players deserve.

Picture 1: 18 hours ago on CSGO's steamdb page, 1 day before Operation 10? Picture 2: Last year, 1 day before Operation Shattered Web was released (19 November) Picture 3: End of Operation Shattered Web (13 March 2020) I think it's time to prepare for Operation 10 people 🧐 pic.twitter.com/XcZjtzalpX — Julien 🇳🇱 (@Hollandje97) November 6, 2020

When will CS:GO’s next Operation be released?

Well, Valve time is a thing, so this is a hard question to answer. Everyone can’t seem to agree ⁠— the operation could be days away, weeks, or months. It’s almost impossible to put a timer on it.

Many sources do believe though that the latest operation should be out by the end of 2020. Keep your eyes peeled throughout the end of November and December if that’s to be believed.

We’ll keep you updated as more information arises.