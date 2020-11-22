 When is CSGO Operation 10 coming out? Everything we know - Dexerto
When is CSGO Operation 10 coming out? Everything we know

Published: 22/Nov/2020 6:30

by Andrew Amos
There’s a lot of hype building in the CS:GO community right now. It’s been about 12 months since Operation Shattered Web started, and there’s been every indication the game’s next operation is just around the corner. Here’s what we know.

It’s been a pretty dry year for CS:GO players. Since Operation Shattered Web finished back in March, there hasn’t been a whole lot going. A couple of new maps, the Krieg got nerfed, but that’s about it.

However, there’s every indication that a new operation is just around the corner. With CS:GO once again hitting record player numbers, Valve are finally starting to take action and really put on something for the community.

CSGOs Operation Shattered Web.
It’s been a year since Operation Shattered Web was released in CS:GO, but Operation 10 is reportedly just around the corner.

What we know about CS:GO Operation 10

According to sources close to Valve, Operation 10 is locked in for some time soon. It comes after game files were found that were eerily similar to the Operation Shattered Web files, which released in November 2019.

Valve insider ‘Nors3’ said back on November 6 that the Operation was set to be released within a week, and that he was being intentionally “silent about this for the hype.” That’s since come and gone, but the hype hasn’t gone away.

Exactly what players could expect isn’t yet clear though. Operation Shattered Web had a battle pass system which gave players access to plenty of in-game content. There were also new maps, and the all-new Agent skins for players to equip.

Given it’s been a year without any new CS:GO content outside of a couple of cases, Operation 10 will hopefully be the Christmas present players deserve.

When will CS:GO’s next Operation be released?

Well, Valve time is a thing, so this is a hard question to answer. Everyone can’t seem to agree ⁠— the operation could be days away, weeks, or months. It’s almost impossible to put a timer on it.

Many sources do believe though that the latest operation should be out by the end of 2020. Keep your eyes peeled throughout the end of November and December if that’s to be believed.

We’ll keep you updated as more information arises.

Logic & Pusha T’s esports team Chaos EC reportedly leaving CSGO

Published: 21/Nov/2020 20:34 Updated: 21/Nov/2020 23:52

by Marco Rizzo
Chaos EC
Chaos Esports Club, the NA-based team owned by The GG Group, which includes Logic and Pusha T, is reportedly looking to depart from the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive scene.

North American Counter-Strike could suffers another blow as the Chaos Esports Club is rumored to be preparing an exit from CS:GO.

According to DBLTAP, the organization is looking pull out from the competitive scene centered around Valve’s famous FPS as investors are looking at a change in direction.

“Chaos Esports Club are exploring potential transfers for all of their professional CS:GO players in an effort to exit the game,” DBLTAP’s Jarek ‘DeKay’ Lewis said.

MarKE joins Chaos EC
[email protected] ChaosEC
While Chaos are a team with hopeful prospects, there is now talks of the org leaving CS:GO entirely.

Chaos is just one of a few NA organizations that have recently decided to abandon CS:GO, with most switching to focus on Valorant or Call of Duty.

NA orgs, among others, have been vocal about the unsustainability of the CS:GO open circuit in the online era. More teams are investing in other titles, while slowly distancing themselves from the Valve-developed shooter.

Chaos EC was founded in 2015 and was formerly known as Digital Chaos. They entered the CS:GO scene in late-2018 with a Swedish lineup which included veteran stars like Markus ‘pronax’ Wallsten, Mikail ‘Maikelele’ Bill, and coach Jonatan ‘Devilwalk’ Lundberg.

After acquiring a North American lineup in September 2019, the team led by Josh ‘steel’ Nissan found some modest success and even managed to briefly break into the top 20 of the HLTV rankings.

None of the players from 2019 remain in the lineup, with the team failing to replicate the height reached during steel’s captaincy.

It is not clear whether the players will remain together and be collectively released from the organization, or individually transferred to other teams.

The current Chaos Esports Club lineup consists of:

  •  Erick ‘Xeppaa⁠’ Bach
  • Jonathan ‘⁠Jonji⁠’ Carey
  • Edgar ‘⁠MarKE⁠’ Maldonado
  • Anthony ‘⁠vanity⁠’ Malaspina
  • Nathan ‘⁠leaf⁠’ Orf
  • Matthew ‘mCe⁠’ Elmore [coach]