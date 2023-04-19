IRL Twitch streamer speechless after man tries breaking into her car

A Spanish Twitch streamer was left speechless after a man attempted to break into her car during a recent IRL broadcast on her channel.

Over the last few years, IRL Twitch streams have come some of the most popular broadcasts on the purple app, with nearly every big creator doing them at least occasionally.

Not all of them go as planned, however, as some involve cycling accidents while others witness near-death experiences from others while climbing mountains.

Spanish Twitch streamer LLunaclark learned what can happen during a stream recently as she was left speechless after a man tried to steal her car during an IRL broadcast.

Man tries stealing Spanish streamer’s car on Twitch

On April 19, 2023, LLunaclark was talking to chat in her car while sitting in a parking lot when the incident happened.

A man approached her car on the passenger side and opened her door before getting the attention of the streamer.

LLuna quickly yelled at the man, causing him to close the door and run away.

The Twitch streamer made sure to pan the camera to show the potential thief walking away as she gained her composure from the incident.

Her broadcast continued on as planned (after she made sure to lock her doors) before eventually moving her car and viewers to a new area of the city.

Similarly, another IRL Twitch streamer had her phone stolen straight from her hands back in February 2023 in a rather scary interaction with a stranger.

