Twitch streamer accused of faking stalker for attention

Published: 8/Feb/2021 17:23

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamer AzraLifts in an Instagram picture
Instagram: azra_lifts

Twitch streamer AZRA is being accused of faking a stalker to promote her Twitch channel, after posting a picture of a man peering through her window while she’s on stream.

Putting your life on the internet naturally comes with a fair few risks for streamers. The more popular they get, the more at risk they are of having people try to find them, or send them hate, regardless of how many people there are that truly like them.

Stalking is a very real, and serious problem, particularly for female streamers who frequently end up as targets in these situations. Streamers have had to go silent online to protect themselves and their mental health after having terrifying experiences with stalkers.

It’s an extremely worrying situation for streamers and fans alike, so naturally, when AZRA posted a concerning image of a man peering through her window while she was on stream, people were immediately worried for her wellbeing.

Along with the screencap, she wrote that the “craziest thing happened on stream. I thought my chat was trolling. Still don’t know who this man is but he has been watching me through my window.”

Fans, and others who had stumbled upon the post, immediately expressed their concern. “This is f***ing terrifying, I’m so sorry,” one said, with another writing, “no f***ing way, please put curtains up AZRA.”

Some believe the image was staged

However, soon after posting the image to her Twitter account, she replied to her own post with a link to her Twitch channel. For some, this suggested that the image could have been faked in an attempt to bring more attention to her Twitch.

“She plugged her Twitch after she tweeted this, obviously planned,” one commenter said. Another theorized that “this is her friend.. she told him to be there so people would notice him and this would create a big story,” with someone else adding that it “makes sense considering she decided to plug her Twitch on the comments.”

AZRA’s VODs are available to subscribers only, meaning it’s difficult to discern what the circumstances of the screenshot were.

Many of her fans and other concerned people who found the post are hoping for the image to be fake, because if the image wasn’t staged, it means that AZRA could be in serious danger.

Is Valkyrae joining OfflineTV? 100 Thieves streamer addresses rumors

Published: 7/Feb/2021 13:16

by Joe Craven
Valkyrae in 100T merch with OTV logo
OfflineTV / 100 Thieves

Popular streamer and content creator Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has responded to rumors she is set to join the OfflineTV group, which would see her join the likes of Pokimane, LilyPichu and Disguised Toast. 

OfflineTV has grown to be one of the most popular content creator groups on Twitch and other streaming platforms. The members often collaborate and play games together, entertaining their millions of fans around the world.

100 Thieves’ Valkyrae has experienced similar success. Some questioned her move to streaming exclusively on YouTube, but it’s definitely been proven as the right decision in the end.

Her incredible success saw her dethrone Twitch’s Pokimane as the most-watched female streamer in the world for 2020. A move to OfflineTV would see her unite with Poki in the group of content creators.

Given her prominence in the streaming world, and her friendships with some of the OfflineTV members, rumors have swirled about the potential of the 29-year-old joining the collective. During a recent episode of the CouRage and Nadeshot Show, she addressed the rumors head-on.

“I’m not on OfflineTV!” she yelled, after CouRage brought up the topic of more collaborations between 100T and OTV. “There’s only one person in my house on OfflineTV, it’s only Poki… I say it all the time [that I’m not in OfflineTV]. People are always like ‘are you still in 100 Thieves?'”

Timestamp 18:15 

She said that she wishes more content collaborations had been done by 100 Thieves and OfflineTV, but reiterated that she’s very much a part of Nadeshot’s organization.

We certainly wouldn’t rule anything out in the future, given how close Valkyrae is to Pokimane and other OfflineTV members. However, her denial of the rumors and insistence of her loyalty to 100 Thieves suggests that any move is still some way off.

This article will be updated with any new information or rumors as they become available. For now, though, Valkyrae seems to be an important part of 100 Thieves, and neither party seems keen on changing that status.