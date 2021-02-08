Logo
TikToker gains millions of followers after Mr Beast-style giveaway

Published: 8/Feb/2021 16:15

by Alice Hearing
Nice2Strangers TikTok
YouTube: Nice2Strangers

A TikTok user is earning millions of viewers by giving money away to his followers who he randomly selects in a pretty unusual way.

User Nice2Strangers started to give money away to some of his followers on TikTok at the end of 2020, after admitting that he was inspired by MrBeast’s immense generosity.

For each of his followers, the TikToker writes a name on his bedroom wall, and to begin with, it wasn’t such a challenge, given his follower count was low enough not to take up so much space.

But since one video went insanely viral, accruing more than 28 million views, this TikToker’s follower count massively increased from zero to 1 million in just 5 days according to his YouTube channel. Now his follower count sits at a hefty 2.6 million.

@nice2strangers_She didn’t follow me …… what do I do y’all???? Another throw tonight ?♬ original sound – Nice2strangers

This meant that he had to write the names of millions of followers all over his house and that even extends to the basement. At this point you might wonder how on earth he picks out who to give the money to – his unusual method is to throw a dart at the wall and whoever’s username it lands on will get $100 on the day he posts.

Several lucky followers have earned money from Nice2Strangers so far, but not every dart throw is successful, as occasionally it will hit a username that no longer follows him, is a bot, or no longer exists

Nice2Strangers has previously explained the reason behind his TikToks on his YouTube channel. He said, “I started thinking about my favorite YouTuber, who is MrBeast, and all he does is give… I liked his videos so much because I love to see the reactions of people whose lives just changed.”

He continued to explain that influencers should regularly give back to their followers: “Even if it’s not money, you should be giving something back to them. Write their name down, recognize them follow them back. These are things that I think influencers are sleeping on..something that comes with this is giving back, being kind. If you can do this, that will come back to you.”

At his current rate of success, Nice2Strangers could be gaining millions more followers in the coming weeks. Will he become the TikTok version of MrBeast? If so, let’s just hope he has enough space on his walls.

TikTok star Nessa Barrett opens up on first suicide attempt in new song

Published: 8/Feb/2021 15:06 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 15:13

by Georgina Smith
TikTok star Nessa Barrett in an Instagram selfie
Instagram: nessabarrett

TikToker and singer Nessa Barrett opened up about her first suicide attempt four years ago in a snippet of a new song she wrote, that even features the voice of her father in the intro.

Warning: This article may contain content that is sensitive for some readers

Nessa Barrett is an 18-year-old TikTok star, who has over 14 million followers on the app. She’s been posting lip-sync content to the app since she joined in early 2019, however she is also keen on developing her music career and has released several songs.

In 2020, she released hit singles, ‘if u love me’ and ‘Pain,’ and later in the year went on to tease a collaboration with fellow TikTok star Jaden Hossler.

Nessa Barrett poses for a picture in front of the sky
Instagram: nessabarrett
Nessa is getting more popular on TikTok by the day.

Nessa has also experienced a great deal of hate online, and in the past has been forced to respond to trolls who were telling her to end her own life, telling them, “can people please stop telling me to kill myself? I don’t need to hear it anymore on top of my own thoughts I battle every day.”

It’s safe to say fans love her stunning voice, and they were blown away when she introduced a snippet of a new song she wrote recently on TikTok, though the topic of the song was very close to Nessa’s heart.

In the caption, she revealed she, “wrote a song the other night about my first suicide attempt. My dad was the one who found me so we used his voice on it. This is how I cope.” She then explained in the comments that this attempt happened four years ago.

@nessaabarrett

wrote a song the other night about my first suicide attempt. my dad was the one who found me so we used his voice on it. this is how i cope

♬ 911 – Ness

The heartbreaking intro to the song shows her father recreating his 911 call, saying, “hello, please, my daughter, I think she took some pills. There’s a bottle here, and it’s like almost empty, please somebody help me out, please somebody, now.”

Nessa’s dad wrote a note about the song in the comments. “Hardest thing I’ve ever had to record and go through,” he said, “but so blessed you are here, and so proud of you turning this day into a positive way to help others.”

Nessa Barrett's father comments on her TikTok

Fans and friends sent their love to Nessa for the beautiful song in the comments, complimenting her voice and talent.

Whether the TikTok star will release ‘911’ in full is yet to be seen, but many hope they will get an opportunity to hear the touching piece in its entirety.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to the Samaritans (116 123) in the United Kingdom, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) in the USA. For a list of worldwide hotlines, click here.