Twitch star Hitbotc reveals why Sea of Thieves is forcing him to move out

Sea of Thieves is known as one of the most jolly multiplayer games out there — but, for one Twitch streamer’s mother-in-law, the game is so morally corrupt that she’s forcing the broadcaster out of her home.

Sea of Thieves is a first-person, shared-world multiplayer game that allows users to sail the high seas with their friends and dive off the plank into all kinds of swashbuckling shenanigans.

Advertisement

Tasked with hunting for treasure, trading goods or participating in swordfights with other players, there’s not much that can be considered unwholesome about the game; but that isn’t stopping one Twitch streamer’s mother-in-law from banning the title from her home.

Twitch star ‘Hitbotc’ is best known for his Sea of Thieves streams, alongside other various games and broadcasts. Having moved back to Oklahoma from Oregon, the broadcaster had meant to live with his mother-in-law while he and his wife saved up to build a house in the Sooner State.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5JIBaasuE8

However, in a broadcast on September 28, Hitbotc revealed that his plans to build his dream home have come to a sudden halt, thanks to his mother-in-law.

Read More: xQc explodes after Soulja Boy accidentally ruins Among Us match

According to the streamer, while she’d at first welcomed him into her home, she claimed that she felt Sea of Thieves was a “demonic” game, and didn’t want it played under her roof any longer.

“She believes that Sea of Thieves is an evil and demonic game, and she doesn’t want it played in her home anymore,” he explained.

Advertisement

Of course, Hitbotc isn’t going to stop playing his most popular game on stream, and is currently seeking out alternative accommodations rather than concede to her odd demands.

“Being the honorable man that I am, we are gonna be moving out, because we’re not gonna stop playing Sea of Thieves,” he continued. “It doesn’t make sense, you guys.”

That’s not all; the streamer also expressed concern for his mother-in-law, but claimed that “regardless of what is being said,” will continue to “do the right thing” by honoring her wishes and removing themselves from the situation.

Advertisement

Hitbotc has been met with ample support from his fans, many of whom are just as shocked as he is at such the sudden turn of events that hearken back to many a child’s parents’ reaction to Pokemon and Harry Potter in the early 2000’s.