Twitch streamer breaks record broadcasting for over 1,000 hours straight

Twitch streamer GPHustla has broken the record for longest concurrent stream after broadcasting for over 1,000 hours dating back to mid-August and throughout September.

The marathon stream began in August during a 24-hour stream attempt that kept escalating and grew to become a 30-hour broadcast, eventually 48, and continued to grow.

Advertisement

Out of seemingly nowhere, once GPHustla decided he would start sleeping during the stream, the marathon spiraled on and on, eventually becoming 500 hours and now over 1,000 straight.

While Twitch’s stats only list a full day’s broadcast as being 23 hours and 59 minutes, GPHustla’s stream summary page is full of long day-long broadcasts proving that he’s been streaming throughout September.

Advertisement

He doesn’t just stick to one room either. As part of his IRL content, the entertainer will go out and get groceries to be able to live healthy while continuing to do what he loves.

Read More: Twitch streamer reduced to tears by heartwarming messages

In fact, he doesn’t even want to stop streaming. His plan going forward is to break the “official” Guinness World Record of 161 hours with an attempt on January 1, 2021, but will be streaming until that point happens.

Unofficially, however, the IRL streamer has shattered all previous times and has no plan on ever pressing the “end stream” button.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, a streamer named Reecesy broke the record for longest concurrent broadcast with just over 200 hours.

Now, it's been crushed and then some.

“I’m so excited every day. I kinda don’t want to stop,” GPHustla said. “I want to live on Twitch now and be the streamer that’s live on Twitch. You can, any time of the day, stop by GPHustla’s channel and he will be live.”

Advertisement

“That’s what I want,” he added.

With the way GPHustla has planned it all combined with his determination, it’s unlikely that anyone will be able to break his ongoing streaming feats for the foreseeable future.