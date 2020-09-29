xQc explodes after Soulja Boy accidentally ruins Among Us match

Popular Twitch streamer Felix 'xQc' Lengyel jokingly lost it after Soulja Boy accidentally cost them their match in Among Us. The former Overwatch pro hilariously exploded after the rapper made a rookie mistake.

Despite releasing in 2018, Among Us has taken the industry by storm in 2020. Its stressful gameplay often leads to intense moments between players, which has made it incredible entertainment on streaming services.

Advertisement

This is what happened when Twitch star xQc teamed up with popular musician Soulja Boy during a September 26 broadcast. The former Overwatch pro lost it after the rapper ended their match with a hilarious mistake.

xQc explodes after Soulja Boy makes Among Us mistake

The Canadian streamer was in a lobby with chart-topping artist Soulja Boy when the match came to a swift end after the rapper failed to do his task. The musician had been following xQc around thinking that he might be the imposter.

Advertisement

However, when it came time for him to fix the sabotaged reactor on the map, the 30-year-old didn't actually know how to do the hand scanner task. This immediately brought the match to an end.

Hilariously, xQc exploded and screamed, "SOULJA BOY WHAT ARE YOU DOING!? HOLD THE BUTTON. HOLD THE F**KING BUTTON!" Soulja Boy laughed and yelled back, "I held the button! I held that s**t for a long a** time!"

Souljaboy and xQc in the same lobby was the content I never knew I needed in life LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Lf2NqqhTeE — Classy (@Classify) September 26, 2020

Of course, the two were screaming at each other in good fun as the whole lobby broke into laughter. Several streamers in the group had to explain to the musician what he had done wrong, as he had failed to hold the right button down.

Advertisement

The viral moment is made even all the more comical when you see it from xQc's point of view. The streamer was completely baffled as to why Soulja Boy was following him around and not fixing the reactor. "Soulja Boy what the f**k are you doing?!" he screamed.

This isn't the first time the rapper has accidentally screwed up an Among Us match. During a September 25 stream, he forgot to mute his microphone and outed himself as the imposter to his lobby when talking to viewers. However, the artist has always taken it in good stride.

Read More: Logan Paul shows off incredible Pokemon card collection



xQc continues to be one of the top personalities on Twitch with over 3.6 million followers. Viewers flock to watch the Canadian's explosive personality. It appears Lengyel has found his equal, as Soulja Boy was able to match his screaming level – which was entertainment gold for their audiences.